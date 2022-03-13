Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 13 March 2022
Messi jeered in PSG win over Bordeaux after European meltdown

Neymar was also booed, despite scoring along with Kylian Mbappe.

By AFP Sunday 13 Mar 2022, 2:51 PM
1 hour ago 2,497 Views 3 Comments
Messi on the ball this afternoon.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Image: Imago/PA Images

KYLIAN MBAPPE AND Neymar scored as Paris Saint-Germain beat Ligue 1 strugglers Bordeaux 3-0 amid whistles from their home fans for their stars including Lionel Messi on Sunday, days after their European meltdown.

Amid a gloomy atmosphere in the French capital four days after their Champions League exit, the club’s stars Messi and Neymar were jeered with Mbappe the only player spared.

Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi was booed like never before in his career, even in the rare bad times with Argentina, by his own supporters, whistled at each touch of the ball.

The Parisians hold a 15-point lead on second-placed Nice and are on track to equal Saint-Etienne’s record of 10 French titles, but the frustration of their home fans spilled over.

They have not forgiven Messi, their star summer signing, for having sunk the rest of the ship against Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Mbappe scored the goals that put PSG two up with less than 30 minutes to play in Madrid. Then the French club collapsed again, letting in three goals in 17 minutes.

Only Mbappe escaped the wrath of the supporters, cheering him on every ball and scoring the opener after 24 minutes.

Ligue 1 remains Mauricio Pochettino’s team’s only objective for the rest of season.

On the pitch, Mbappe responded by blasting in the first goal, picking up a Georginio Wijnaldum cross in an action also involving Messi for the World Cup winner’s 15th goal of the season in Ligue 1.

Neymar added a second seven minutes after the break with Messi again sending through for Achraf Hakimi who teed up the Brazilian to finish off.

Leandro Paredes got on the scoresheet for the first time this season after an hour blasting the ball into the top of the net.

Bordeaux have now lost seven of their ten away games this season, and sit bottom of the table.

– © AFP 2022

