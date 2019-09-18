This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'He did not want to be here' - PSG boss understands fans' anger towards Neymar

Thomas Tuchel also reiterated there is no issue between him and the former Barcelona star.

By The42 Team Wednesday 18 Sep 2019, 4:25 PM
1 hour ago 852 Views 1 Comment
Neymar and Thomas Tuchel
NEYMAR WAS MET by boos on his return to action for Paris Saint-Germain and Thomas Tuchel will understand if supporters continue to subject him to jeers.

The Brazil international, who is suspended for Wednesday’s Champions League clash with reported suitors Real Madrid, shrugged off the rough treatment to score a spectacular overhead kick winner in a 1-0 victory over Strasbourg on Saturday.

Neymar said afterwards that all matches would be “away games” for him now, having irked fans with his desire to leave the club in the last transfer window.

Tuchel reiterated there is no issue between him and the former Barcelona star, but can see why fans may choose not to forgive Neymar for his actions.

“He did not want to be here. He tried everything that was in his power [to leave the club],” Tuchel told DAZN. 

“That did not help make him popular. You could feel that and I can understand it, if the crowd are angry, even permanently.

“Nevertheless, there is also a side between me as a coach and him as a player. There was never a break or a discrepancy. That’s why it was very easy for me to let him play.

He has always trained professionally. I feel that the decision was a relief to him, even though it fell against his wish.

“Then the concentration and reflection on the task automatically occurs. As an athlete you will not have much else left. You have to give gas. He is hungry and a competitive guy who always wants to win.

“He has to withstand it now, that’s the reality. He has to go through, we have to go through all in the home games a bit. The best thing is to come to terms with it.”

Former Ireland performance analyst and current coaching wizard of OZ Eoin Toolan joins Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey to predict Ireland's World Cup, break down every pool, and call the overall winners.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

The42 Team

