PSG squander chance to clinch Ligue 1 title with Le Havre draw

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN squandered the chance to secure another Ligue 1 title on Saturday after playing out a 3-3 draw at home to struggling Le Havre in their last game before facing Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League semi-finals.

PSG would have been confirmed as champions for a French record-extending 12th time, and a 10th in 12 seasons, with a win against a side who began the day in the relegation play-off place.

However, in the end they needed a 95th-minute goal by Goncalo Ramos just to salvage a draw after finding themselves 3-1 down at one point in the second half.

Bradley Barcola had equalised for PSG in the first half, cancelling out Christopher Operi’s opener, but Ghana star Andre Ayew quickly restored Le Havre’s lead and Abdoulaye Toure then converted a penalty just after the hour mark for the visitors.

It looked like PSG were heading for just their second Ligue 1 loss of the entire campaign, but Achraf Hakimi pulled a goal back before substitute Ramos headed in to stretch their unbeaten run in the league to 26 games since September.

Luis Enrique’s team, who are on course for a possible treble of domestic league and cup and Champions League, are 12 points clear at the top of the table from Monaco, who have just four games — and 12 points — left to play for.

PSG could therefore still be crowned champions on Sunday, if Monaco fail to win their game away at Lyon.

However, the Qatar-owned outfit may otherwise have to wait another couple of weeks — their next Ligue 1 game, against Toulouse, will not be until May 12, after the two legs of their Champions League showdown with Dortmund.

– © AFP 2024