This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Sunday 19 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

PSG need late Sarabia goal to see off plucky Lorient in French Cup

Elsewhere, Lyon’s 16-year-old prospect Rayan Cherki contributed to all four goals in a win over Nantes.

By AFP Sunday 19 Jan 2020, 10:35 PM
1 hour ago 509 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4971946
Pablo Sarabia celebrates his crucial goal.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Pablo Sarabia celebrates his crucial goal.
Pablo Sarabia celebrates his crucial goal.
Image: Imago/PA Images

PABLO SARABIA PUT Paris Saint-Germain into the last 16 of the French Cup on Sunday with the late winner in a tight 1-0 win over spirited Lorient.

Spaniard Sarabia headed home the only goal with 10 minutes remaining to put Thomas Tuchel’s much-changed side into the next round after struggling to break Ligue 2 leaders Lorient down in an underwhelming contest.

PSG came into the match missing a host of injured stars including Edinson Cavani, Marco Verratti, Juan Bernat and Marquinhos, and with both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe on the bench the away side lacked creative spark despite the presence of in-form striker Mauro Icardi.

The French champions were lucky to go into the break level after Yoane Wissa somehow managed to head Jimmy Cabot’s pinpoint cross wide from just a couple of yards out.

The second half continued to lack clear chances for either side, with Paul Nardi doing well to charge down Icardi’s close range header in the 68th minute before pushing Pablo Sarabia’s shot wide 11 minutes later.

However the 25-year-old could do nothing about Sarabia’s header seconds later, the Spaniard beautifully guiding home Thiago Silva’s cross to squeeze the top flight outfit home.

Earlier English forward Stephy Mavididi struck twice as Dijon fired four goals in the last 15 minutes of their all-Ligue 1 clash with Nimes to cruise to a 5-0 win.

Hosts Dijon were leading a tight tie by a single goal thanks to Jhonder Cadiz’s first half penalty when Mavididi begun a goal frenzy in the 75th minute.

The 21-year-old, who has represented England at U20 level and is on loan from Italian giants Juventus, added another in the final minute after further goals from Mounir Chouiar and Bruno Ecuele Manga.

In April last year Derby-born Mavididi, who has scored twice in Ligue 1 this season, became the first player to play for Juve since David Platt.

PSG and Dijon will be joined in the last 16 draw by top division teams Montpellier — 5-0 winners over Caen — Angers and Rennes, whose 2-0 win at fifth-tier Athletico Marseille was interrupted for around 10 minutes after home fans threw flares onto the pitch.

On Saturday, starlet Rayan Cherki caught the eye after contributing to all four of Lyon’s goals in a 4-3 win over fellow Ligue 1 outfit Nantes.

The 16-year-old, who has drawn comparisons with fellow Lyon academy graduates Karim Benzema and Hatem Ben Arfa, scored twice, provided two assists and won a penalty that was missed by Moussa Dembele.

© – AFP, 2020

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie