Saturday 1 August, 2020
Lyon force penalties, but PSG triumph in French Cup final to seal double

Bertrand Traore missed the crucial spot kick before the shootout ended 6-5.

By AFP Friday 31 Jul 2020, 11:23 PM
Angel Di Maria celebrates scoring a penalty.
Image: AP/PA Images
Angel Di Maria celebrates scoring a penalty.
Image: AP/PA Images

PARIS SAINT GERMAIN completed another domestic treble by beating Lyon 6-5 on penalties after Friday’s French League Cup final finished 0-0 at the end of extra time.

Pablo Sarabia scored the decisive spot-kick in sudden death in the shoot-out after Keylor Navas had saved from Lyon’s Bertrand Traore.

PSG won the delayed French Cup last weekend. They were awarded the Ligue 1 title by virtue of being top when the season was ended in April with 10 rounds of matches unplayed because of the coronavirus crisis.

