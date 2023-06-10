Advertisement
PSG goalkeeper back under sedation after riding accident
Sergio Rico remains in serious condition, sources in the Seville hospital where he is being treated said on Friday.
31 minutes ago

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN goalkeeper Sergio Rico remains in serious condition after a horse-riding accident and has been sedated again, sources in the Seville hospital where he is being treated said on Friday.

Rico, 29, was “admitted to the intensive care unit and sedated again, (he) remains in serious condition”, the source said, adding that medical staff “continue to be vigilant and to follow his progress”.

The Virgen del Rocio hospital plans to publish a new medical report next week.

On Tuesday, hospital sources had said there were “encouraging signs” even if it was necessary to remain “cautious”, indicating that medical staff were gradually removing the sedation to see how Rico reacted.

Rico suffered a craniocerebral trauma last month at the pilgrimage of El Rocio in Andalusia and placed on respiratory assistance.

The PSG fans at the Parc des Princes chanted his name throughout the French champions’ last match of the season against Clermont last Saturday.

– © AFP 2023

AFP
