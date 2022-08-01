PSG women name new coach as predecessor cleared of 'inappropriate' behaviour

Former Lyon head coach Gerard Precheur speaking with his players during the 2016/17 Champions League final.

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN HAVE named Gerard Precheur as the new coach of their women’s team to replace Didier Olle-Nicolle, who was replaced despite being cleared after an investigation into allegations of “inappropriate” behaviour.

Precheur, the 62-year-old who twice won the Women’s Champions League as coach of Lyon, has signed a contract until 2023 with the option of a second season, PSG said on Monday.

Olle-Nicolle was suspended at the end of May as an investigation took place into the accusations over his behaviour towards a player, which he denied.

PSG said an internal inquiry in May had found that Olle-Nicolle “committed no wrongdoing” but said he had left a year before the end of his contract “by mutual agreement”.

The club from the French capital finished second to Lyon in last season’s domestic league and lost to their national rivals in the semi-finals of the Women’s Champions League.

