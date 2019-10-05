Mauro Icardi bags first goal for PSG while Neymar also on target against Angers

MAURO ICARDI SCORED his first Ligue 1 goal with Neymar also on target as Paris Saint-Germain earned a routine 4-0 victory over in-form Angers at Parc des Princes.

Having opened his PSG account with the winner against Galatasaray in the Champions League in midweek, Icardi – who squandered a great chance early on – doubled his tally for the season with a simple finish 37 minutes into his first Ligue 1 start.

Icardi’s effort put PSG 2-0 up, with Pablo Sarabia’s neat strike having given Thomas Tuchel’s side a 13th-minute lead.

Idrissa Gueye joined Icardi and Sarabia in getting off the mark in Ligue 1 midway through the second half, before Neymar capped a fine individual display with his fourth goal of the season late on.

Icardi should have made the breakthrough 10 minutes in, only to mishit his shot after rounding Ludovic Butelle.

But Sarabia made no such mistake, arrowing a low strike beyond Butelle after leaving a glut of defenders in his wake.

Rachid Alioui should have restored parity when he went through against Keylor Navas, but Angers’ top scorer lashed his effort wide.

PSG duly made Angers pay – Sarabia turning provider with a drilled cross in for Icardi to finish first-time.

Sarabia had his second assist just before the hour, albeit in rather fortuitous fashion.

After seeing a volley cleared off the line, Sarabia’s sliced follow-up fell to Gueye, who turned home into the left-hand corner.

