PSG leave it late but Georginio Wijnaldum shows his class to earn them a point in Lens

Lens were pegged back by the Dutchman’s 92nd minute goal.

By The42 Team Saturday 4 Dec 2021, 10:08 PM
Seko Fofano celebrates his goal for Lens.
Image: Matthieu Mirville
Image: Matthieu Mirville

IN A DRAMATIC and for Lens, painful conclusion, PSG salvaged a point from an enthralling encounter in tonight’s top of the table clash in Ligue 1.

Leading for half an hour through Seko Fofano’s 62nd minute goal, Lens looked set to inflict a rare defeat on the Parisian league leaders. However former Liverpool midfielder, Georginio Wijnaldum, had something to say about that, coming up with a stoppage time equaliser to ensure PSG had a share of the spoils.

It had been a superb game, PSG dominating possession, especially when they chased the game but Lens proving to be a technically adept and tactically astute side. They led through Fofano, who took advantages of a mistake by Keylor Navas before firing his shot from outside the box.

It could have been more. A Lens counter-attack ended with David Costa’s shot hitting the post. That was what prompted PSG to send for reinforcements with Idrissa Gueye, Wijnaldum and Kylian Mbappé all coming into the fray with 20 minutes remaining.

They were needed. Jean-Louis Leca, the Lens keeper, had played well, making a great save from Angel Di Maria in the first half, 20 minutes after PSG has missed the clearest chance of the half when Lionel Messi’s shot hit the post.

For a while it looked like it would be their night.

But Wijnaldum had something to say about that. Fellow sub Mbappe crossed from the left, the Dutchman heading in at the near post. PSG lead second placed, Marseille by 13 points.

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie