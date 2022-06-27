Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Monday 27 June 2022
Advertisement

Favre new Nice coach as Galtier in Paris Saint-Germain talks

Galtier won the French league title with Lille in 2021.

By AFP Monday 27 Jun 2022, 2:49 PM
1 hour ago 869 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5800900
Christophe Galtier.
Image: David Niviere/ABACAPRESS.COM
Christophe Galtier.
Christophe Galtier.
Image: David Niviere/ABACAPRESS.COM

FORMER BORUSSIA DORTMUND coach Lucien Favre was appointed manager of Ligue 1 club Nice on Monday, replacing Christophe Galtier who is in talks with Paris Saint-Germain.

“Christophe Galtier is no longer in charge of OGC Nice’s first team,” Nice said in a statement.

Favre, the 64-year-old Swiss who has been without a club since he was released by Dortmund in December 2020, supervised training as the Nice squad returned from a summer break.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi confirmed last week the Qatari-owned club were in discussions with Galtier about taking over from Mauricio Pochettino.

Al-Khelaifi denied the club had been in touch with Zinedine Zidane.

Galtier won the French league title with Lille in 2021 before leaving for Nice, leading the south coast club to fifth place last season.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

– © AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie