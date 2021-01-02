BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 3°C Saturday 2 January 2021
Advertisement

Former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino appointed Paris St Germain head coach

The 48-year-old Argentinian succeeds Thomas Tuchel, who was sacked by PSG last month.

By Press Association Saturday 2 Jan 2021, 3:55 PM
44 minutes ago 802 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5314668
New PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino.
Image: PA
New PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino.
New PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino.
Image: PA

PARIS ST GERMAIN have confirmed the appointment of former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager.

The Argentinian succeeds Thomas Tuchel, who was sacked by the Ligue 1 side in December despite leading the club to the French title and the Champions League final last season.

Pochettino, 48, had been out of the game since leaving Spurs in November 2019.

The appointment marks a return for Pochettino to one of his former clubs, having made 95 appearances as a player for the French outfit between 2001 and 2003.

He has signed a contract until the summer of 2022 with the option of a further year.

Pochettino, who has also managed Espanyol and Southampton, said: “I am really happy and honoured to become the new coach of Paris St Germain.

As you know, this club has always held a special place in my heart. I have wonderful memories, especially of the unique atmosphere of the Parc des Princes.

“I return to the club today with a lot of ambition and humility, and am eager to work with some of the world’s most talented players.”

PSG decided to look in a new direction after making a relatively modest start to the current campaign for a side that has won Ligue 1 in seven of the past eight years.

Pochettino takes over with the team presently third in the table, a point behind leaders Lyon and Lille.

PSG chairman and chief executive Nasser Al-Khelaifi said on the club’s official website:

“The return of Mauricio fits perfectly with our ambitions and it will be another exciting chapter for the club and one I am positive the fans will enjoy.

“With the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino, Paris St Germain are committed to continue to build and move the club forward over the coming years.”

 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie