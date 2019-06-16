This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I do not want to have any celebrity behaviour anymore' - PSG president issues warning to players

The Ligue 1 champions have long suffered from rumours of unrest in the playing squad.

By The42 Team Sunday 16 Jun 2019, 8:16 PM
1 hour ago 3,186 Views
https://the42.ie/4685151
Edinson Cavani and Neymar reportedly had to be separated when they had an argument over penalties in 2018.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Edinson Cavani and Neymar reportedly had to be separated when they had an argument over penalties in 2018.
Image: Imago/PA Images

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN president Nasser al-Khelaifi has issued a warning to the club’s players, stating he will no longer put with any “celebrity behaviour”.

The Ligue 1 champions have long suffered from rumours of unrest in the playing squad, dating as far back as early 2018 when Edinson Cavani and Neymar reportedly had to be separated in the dressing room following an argument over penalty taking duties – though Uruguay international Cavani would dismiss these as ‘greatly exaggerated.’

Al-Khelaifi is no longer willing to stand for any such behaviour from the club’s star-studded squad in future however, telling France Football:

I do not want to have any celebrity behaviour anymore.

“Players will have to assume their responsibilities even more than before. It must be completely different. They will have to do more, work more.

They are not here to please themselves. If they do not agree, the doors are open. Ciao!”

His statement arrives at a time when two of the club’s most prized assets have been linked with moves away from the French capital, with Neymar heavily rumoured with a return to Barcelona as well as fierce rivals Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe is another man who is reportedly considering a move away from the Parc des Princes, with Zinedine Zidane’s side appearing his most likely destination as they look to continue their summer spending spree.

PSG’s change in direction comes as a result of recent changes to their off-pitch personnel as the club announced that Leonardo Araujo would be replacing Antero Henrique as sporting director for a second spell.

Al-Khelaifi believes that alterations were vital, adding: “I realised that changes were essential, otherwise we were going nowhere.

“In two minutes the case was settled between us, he will have all the sports powers. Leo, this is my guy. He is incredible, I have total confidence in him.

“His natural authority will do good for everyone, especially the players.”

Leonardo originally held the role from 2011 to 2013 and spent time as a PSG player during the mid ‘90s, with the Brazilian attacking midfielder making 46 appearances for the club and scoring 10 goals.

The42 Team

