This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Thursday 22 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

PSG reject Real Madrid's Neymar bid of €100m plus Bale, Rodriguez and Navas - report

The Brazilian superstar is hoping to return to Spain before the transfer window closes on 2 September.

By AFP Thursday 22 Aug 2019, 12:00 PM
5 hours ago 4,213 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4777199
Neymar wants out of Paris.
Image: Liewig Christian/ABACA
Neymar wants out of Paris.
Neymar wants out of Paris.
Image: Liewig Christian/ABACA

NEYMAR REMAINS NO closer to getting his desired move away from Paris Saint-Germain amid reports the French club have rejected an offer from Real Madrid of €100 million plus players.

French sports daily L’Equipe said Real had offered cash plus Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez and goalkeeper Keylor Navas, but PSG turned it down because “the overall value of the offer did not match their expectations”.

Paris paid €222m to sign Neymar from Barcelona two years ago and their sporting director Leonardo is understood to be determined to only sell the forward for a deal considered to be of the same value.

Real have spent the summer trying to offload Bale, while James is unwanted after returning from a loan at Bayern Munich and Navas is no longer the club’s first-choice goalkeeper.

Meanwhile, Barcelona remain hopeful of bringing Neymar back to the Camp Nou, but Catalan daily Sport claims an attempt to sign the player on loan with an obligation to buy for €160m at the end of the season has been firmly rejected in Paris.

Sport claims Barcelona feel “it is very clear that PSG are trying to prevent the Brazilian from returning to the Camp Nou in any scenario”.

PSG had previously reportedly turned down an offer from Barcelona of €40m plus Philippe Coutinho and Ivan Rakitic. Coutinho has since joined Bayern on loan.

Juventus are also believed to have stated an interest in signing the 27-year-old, who has not featured in any of PSG’s matches so far this season having been frozen out amid the uncertainty over his future.

The transfer window closes in France, Spain and Italy on September 2, meaning time is fast running out for a deal to be done

TOPSHOT-FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-PSG-NIMES Chants of 'Get out... son of a b***h' also rang out that night. Source: FRANCK FIFE

Meanwhile, PSG been been fined €2,000 after their fans aimed an offensive banner at Neymar during their Ligue 1 curtain-raiser win over Nimes.

Neymar, 27, was targeted by fans during the 3-0 victory at Parc des Princes on August 11 amid growing speculation he wants to leave PSG.

One banner urged the Brazil forward to leave the Ligue 1 champions, while another expressed dissatisfaction with his behaviour.

Chants of “Son of a bitch” also rang out in the stands among home fans incensed at the failure of the player to commit his future to the club this summer..

The Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) Disciplinary Committee announced sanctions on Wednesday, handing PSG a fine.

“Behaviour of the supporters of Paris Saint-Germain: use of pyrotechnic devices and deployment of an offensive banner,” part of a statement read.

“€2,000 fine for Paris Saint-Germain.”

Neymar is yet to play for PSG this season amid reports he will return to Barcelona or join LaLiga giants Real Madrid.

The saga is seemingly no closer to ending despite the transfer window closing on 2 September.

Neymar has scored 51 goals in 58 games since joining PSG in a world-record €222 million move two years ago.

But he is yet to appear in the 2019/20 campaign after suffering an injury during Brazil’s preparations for the Copa America in June, as PSG kicked off their Ligue 1 defence with mixed fortunes. 

That 3-0 defeat of Nimes was followed by a humbling reverse at the hands of Rennes, who upset the champions 2-1 on Sunday.

-  © AFP 2019, originally published at 07.45 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie