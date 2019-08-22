PSG reject Real Madrid's Neymar bid of €100m plus Bale, Rodriguez and Navas - report

NEYMAR REMAINS NO closer to getting his desired move away from Paris Saint-Germain amid reports the French club have rejected an offer from Real Madrid of €100 million plus players.

French sports daily L’Equipe said Real had offered cash plus Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez and goalkeeper Keylor Navas, but PSG turned it down because “the overall value of the offer did not match their expectations”.

Paris paid €222m to sign Neymar from Barcelona two years ago and their sporting director Leonardo is understood to be determined to only sell the forward for a deal considered to be of the same value.

Real have spent the summer trying to offload Bale, while James is unwanted after returning from a loan at Bayern Munich and Navas is no longer the club’s first-choice goalkeeper.

Meanwhile, Barcelona remain hopeful of bringing Neymar back to the Camp Nou, but Catalan daily Sport claims an attempt to sign the player on loan with an obligation to buy for €160m at the end of the season has been firmly rejected in Paris.

Sport claims Barcelona feel “it is very clear that PSG are trying to prevent the Brazilian from returning to the Camp Nou in any scenario”.

PSG had previously reportedly turned down an offer from Barcelona of €40m plus Philippe Coutinho and Ivan Rakitic. Coutinho has since joined Bayern on loan.

Juventus are also believed to have stated an interest in signing the 27-year-old, who has not featured in any of PSG’s matches so far this season having been frozen out amid the uncertainty over his future.

The transfer window closes in France, Spain and Italy on September 2, meaning time is fast running out for a deal to be done

Chants of 'Get out... son of a b***h' also rang out that night.

Meanwhile, PSG been been fined €2,000 after their fans aimed an offensive banner at Neymar during their Ligue 1 curtain-raiser win over Nimes.

Neymar, 27, was targeted by fans during the 3-0 victory at Parc des Princes on August 11 amid growing speculation he wants to leave PSG.

One banner urged the Brazil forward to leave the Ligue 1 champions, while another expressed dissatisfaction with his behaviour.

Chants of “Son of a bitch” also rang out in the stands among home fans incensed at the failure of the player to commit his future to the club this summer..

The Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) Disciplinary Committee announced sanctions on Wednesday, handing PSG a fine.

“Behaviour of the supporters of Paris Saint-Germain: use of pyrotechnic devices and deployment of an offensive banner,” part of a statement read.

“€2,000 fine for Paris Saint-Germain.”

Neymar is yet to play for PSG this season amid reports he will return to Barcelona or join LaLiga giants Real Madrid.

The saga is seemingly no closer to ending despite the transfer window closing on 2 September.

Neymar has scored 51 goals in 58 games since joining PSG in a world-record €222 million move two years ago.

But he is yet to appear in the 2019/20 campaign after suffering an injury during Brazil’s preparations for the Copa America in June, as PSG kicked off their Ligue 1 defence with mixed fortunes.

That 3-0 defeat of Nimes was followed by a humbling reverse at the hands of Rennes, who upset the champions 2-1 on Sunday.

