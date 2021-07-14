Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 21°C Wednesday 14 July 2021
Advertisement

PSG sign Italy star Gianluigi Donnarumma on five-year deal

The 22-year-old goalkeeper was named Player of the Tournament after helping Italy win Euro 2020.

By Press Association Wednesday 14 Jul 2021, 7:48 PM
1 hour ago 2,599 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5495769
Gianluigi Donnarumma is PSG's newest recruit.
Image: Paris St Germain
Gianluigi Donnarumma is PSG's newest recruit.
Gianluigi Donnarumma is PSG's newest recruit.
Image: Paris St Germain

ITALY GOALKEEPER GIANLUIGI Donnarumma has signed for Paris St Germain on a five-year deal.

The 22-year-old joins PSG after reaching the end of his contract with AC Milan, with whom he had been since 2013.

Donnarumma was handed his Milan debut aged 16 in 2015 and ended up making over 200 Serie A appearances for them.

Confirmation of his move to PSG comes three days on from Donnarumma, holder of 33 senior caps, helping Italy win Euro 2020 and being named Player of the Tournament.

His efforts included keeping three clean sheets, saving one penalty in the shootout in the semi-finals against Spain, and then two more in the one that settled Sunday’s final as the Azzurri got the better of England at Wembley.

Donnarumma said: “I am very happy to be part of this great club that is Paris St Germain. I feel ready to take on this new challenge and continue to grow here. With Paris, I want to win as much as possible and give joy to the supporters.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said: “We are pleased to welcome Gianluigi Donnarumma to Paris St Germain. We congratulate him on his victory at Euro 2020 and his title as the best player of the competition.

“I know Gianluigi will receive a warm welcome from everyone at the club, including his team-mates, our staff and all the Parisian support.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie