Monday 11 March, 2019
'Spineless, shameful': PSG stars face fury and abuse after Champions League exit

The French club invited 500 of their die-hard fans to witness a training session on Sunday.

By AFP Monday 11 Mar 2019, 7:03 PM
56 minutes ago
Presnel Kimpembe (PSG) during Round of 16, second leg of UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint Germain and Manchester United.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Presnel Kimpembe (PSG) during Round of 16, second leg of UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint Germain and Manchester United.
Presnel Kimpembe (PSG) during Round of 16, second leg of UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint Germain and Manchester United.
Image: Imago/PA Images

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN players ran a gauntlet of hate and abuse after they invited 500 of their die-hard fans to witness a training session on Sunday having earlier been blasted as “shameless” and “spineless”.

Just days after their last-minute exit at the hands of Manchester United in the Champions League, the French giants’ decision to invite some fans back to the Parc des Princes spectacularly back-fired.

The squad’s first get-together since Wednesday’s last-16 defeat was switched after the words “Shameful! Spineless” and “Respect us” were graffitied at their Camp de Loges training base on Friday.

The 500 or so PSG ‘Ultras’ allowed into the ground on Sunday then screamed “Bunch of bastards” and “Show us your balls” towards the players on the field, according to videos posted on social media.

Captain Thiago Silva and defender Marquinhos attempted to calm the crowd by pleading on the public address system but their pleas were drowned out by further verbal abuse, newspaper Le Parisian reported.

The taunting, as well as the noise of firecrackers and smoke bombs, echoed around the stadium and could be heard outside the ground.

PSG’s game at Nantes this weekend was postponed although they remain well clear of second-placed Lille and all but assured a sixth Ligue 1 title in seven seasons.

- ‘We spoiled the party’ -

Earlier in the day PSG’s star striker Kylian Mbappe said he was left “stunned” by PSG’s gut-wrenching midweek exit.

Marcus Rashford’s 94th-minute penalty gave the Red Devils a 3-1 win to send the English club through on away goals after becoming the first team in the competition’s history to overturn a 2-0 home defeat.

I’m stunned. I haven’t been able to sleep,” Mbappe told TF1 in an interview. “It’s difficult, we’d worked so hard to get to this point and we’re disappointed. We’re going to try and pick ourselves back up.”

Thomas Tuchel’s men are also through to the last four of the French Cup, but Mbappe admitted it was hard to look ahead to the rest of the season with the pain of Wednesday’s defeat still raw.

“Honestly, it’s hard to give it too much thought because the Champions League was our goal. The stadium was full for a magnificent occasion, we spoiled the party. We didn’t want to ruin it but in the end we did.”

Mbappe, meanwhile, allayed any fears among PSG fans that his immediate future could lie elsewhere in the wake of the club’s latest European failure.

“I think I will be here, that’s guaranteed even,” he said.

With this elimination and all the problems it’s going to create, there’s no point in my personal situation being added to it. So there, that’s clear and precise.”

Meanwhile, in Ligue 1 at the weekend, Lille kept a firm grip on second place, 14 points behind PSG, as Nicolas Pepe scored his 17th league goal of the season to beat nine-man Saint-Etienne 1-0.

Stephane Bahoken scored a 92nd minute equaliser to claim a point for Angers at Montpellier as it finished 2-2 and Toulouse overcame Guingamp 1-0 thanks to Yaya Sanogo’s first half effort.

Rennes followed up their 3-1 Europa League heroics against Arsenal on Thursday with a repeat result against lowly Caen.

Later, controversial figure Mario Balotelli scored the decisive goal in Marseille’s 1-0 win against his former club Nice for his fifth goal in seven matches for the side he joined in January.

© AFP 2019  

