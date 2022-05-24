PSG women's coach temporarily suspended over allegations of 'inappropriate' behaviour

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN have temporarily suspended the coach of their women’s team Didier Olle-Nicolle while they investigate allegations against him of “inappropriate” behaviour, the club said on Tuesday.

PSG added that the suspension was taken “by mutual agreement” and did not “prejudge the results of the internal investigation which will be carried out, nor the decisions that the club may have to take”.

The club gave no further details of the nature of the allegation against the 60-year-old coach, who arrived at the club this season and is under contract until June 2023.

“These facts and remarks, if confirmed, would be incompatible with the sporting and human values of Paris Saint-Germain,” the club continued in a press release.

The police in Versailles have also become involved having heard from a player, who did not file a complaint, AFP learned from a source close to the investigation confirming information from RMC Sport.

The incident in question dates back to PSG’s pre-season period in the United States, during which the club had “heard” of an “inappropriate gesture” from the coach towards a player in the squad.

At the time, the subject had been closed by mutual agreement but new information on social media in recent days has prompted the club to examine it once again.

