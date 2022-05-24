Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Tuesday 24 May 2022
Advertisement

PSG women's coach temporarily suspended over allegations of 'inappropriate' behaviour

The club gave no further details of the nature of the allegation against Didier Olle-Nicolle.

By AFP Tuesday 24 May 2022, 9:35 PM
1 hour ago 1,699 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5773302
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN have temporarily suspended the coach of their women’s team Didier Olle-Nicolle while they investigate allegations against him of “inappropriate” behaviour, the club said on Tuesday.

PSG added that the suspension was taken “by mutual agreement” and did not “prejudge the results of the internal investigation which will be carried out, nor the decisions that the club may have to take”.

The club gave no further details of the nature of the allegation against the 60-year-old coach, who arrived at the club this season and is under contract until June 2023.

“These facts and remarks, if confirmed, would be incompatible with the sporting and human values of Paris Saint-Germain,” the club continued in a press release.

The police in Versailles have also become involved having heard from a player, who did not file a complaint, AFP learned from a source close to the investigation confirming information from RMC Sport.

The incident in question dates back to PSG’s pre-season period in the United States, during which the club had “heard” of an “inappropriate gesture” from the coach towards a player in the squad.

At the time, the subject had been closed by mutual agreement but new information on social media in recent days has prompted the club to examine it once again.

– © AFP 2022

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie