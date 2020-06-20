This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
PSG's all-time leading scorer set to leave club ahead of Champions League return

Edinson Cavani will depart the Parc de Princes at the end of the campaign with his current contract up, according to media reports.

By AFP Saturday 20 Jun 2020, 7:30 PM
1 hour ago 1,764 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5128507
Edinson Cavani (file pic).
Image: Imago/PA Images
Edinson Cavani (file pic).
Edinson Cavani (file pic).
Image: Imago/PA Images

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN’S all-time record scorer Edinson Cavani will leave the club ahead of the return of the Champions League, media reports claimed on Saturday.

Earlier this month it was announced Uruguay striker Cavani, 33, who has 200 goals to his name since joining PSG in 2013, will depart the Parc de Princes at the end of the campaign with his current contract up.

French broadcaster RMC Sport and Spanish newspaper Marca also claimed Belgium left-back Thomas Meunier will also quit the side on 30 June.

The Parisians are through to the quarter-finals of Europe’s elite club competition, which is set to be played to a finish in August.

They must also still play the finals this summer of the French Cup, against Saint-Etienne, and the League Cup, against Lyon.

The Ligue 1 term was declared over in April due to the coronavirus pandemic with the capital city outfit named champions for a third year running.

Cavani’s place in the side came under threat following the arrival of Mauro Icardi on loan from Inter Milan at the start of the season.

PSG recently made Icardi’s move permanent but the financial position of the Qatar-owned club has been seriously weakened by the decision to end the domestic term early.

Captain Thiago Silva’s contract will also not be renewed while defender Layvin Kurzawa and forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting are set to sign short-term deals so to feature over the next months, according to RMC Sport.

