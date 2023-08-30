Calamitous own goal the final blow in Rangers' 5-1 hammering by PSV

PSV Eindhoven 5-1 Rangers

(PSV win 7-3 on aggregate)

RANGERS’ CHAMPIONS LEAGUE hopes were extinguished in Eindhoven as PSV ran out comprehensive 5-1 play-off winners to go through 7-3 on aggregate.

Michael Beale’s side, who drew 2-2 draw with the Dutch outfit at Ibrox last week, deservedly fell behind in the 35th minute of the return game in the Philips Stadion when Ismael Saibari headed in.

The Moroccan attacker added a second in the 53rd minute and while Gers skipper James Tavernier pulled a goal back in the 64th minute, PSV captain Luuk de Jong wasted little time in restoring the two-goal lead with a header similar to the one he scored in Glasgow.

Joey Veerman compounded Rangers’ misery when he fired in number four before hapless Gers defender Connor Goldson scored an own goal to confirm Rangers will drop down to the Europa League.

It was a dismal performance from Rangers who carried almost no threat until it was too late, and who now have to find a way to regroup for the Old Firm visit of Celtic on Sunday.