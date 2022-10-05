Afternoon!

2 mins ago

Hi everyone, and welcome to our live coverage of Emerging Ireland’s second fixture of their South African voyage. The young tourists are in Bloemfontein today to take on the Currie Cup-champion Pumas, and we’ll have live updates from kick-off at 4pm.

Team news, including one change to the starting side named by Simon Easterby yesterday, on its way in a moment.

Source: Steve Haag/INPHO