Donn McClean: Un De Sceaux shines brightest among the stars at Punchestown

THE PUNCHESTOWN FESTIVAL kicked off yesterday, and the stars shone.

Klassical Dream was superb in winning the Grade 1 Herald Champion Novice Hurdle. He sat in the slipstream of Felix Desjy from flagfall, the pair of them nicely clear of their rivals and, in truth, nothing else really got into the race.

On the run to the second last flight, Ruby Walsh allowed Klassical Dream move up on the outside of his rival, and a good jump at that obstacle took him to the front. Jack Kennedy got lower on Felix Desjy as Klassical Dream moved on under his motionless rider around the home turn and, after that, his main danger lay in front of him, not behind him.

The Willie Mullins-trained gelding negotiated the final flight of hurdles as easily as he had negotiated the previous eight, and he coasted up the run-in.

Joanne Coleman’s horse is now four for four since he arrived from France and joined Willie Mullins. He kept on well to win his maiden hurdle at Leopardstown on St Stephen’s Day and he battled well to beat his stable companion Aramon in the Grade 1 Chanelle Pharma Novice Hurdle back at Leopardstown’s Dublin Racing Festival in February.

Ruby Walsh and Klassical Dream return to the winner's enclosure. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

He improved on that to win the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham in March, where he travelled like the most likely winner from a long way out, and he was even more impressive in winning at Punchestown yesterday.

The Dream Well gelding does have the option of going over fences next season, and he would be an exciting novice chaser if he did, but it looks like he is going to remain over hurdles, at least for now. Willie Mullins said yesterday that he could be good enough to be a Champion Hurdle horse.

That makes sense. He is one of the best novice hurdlers of his generation and, still only five, there is every chance that he will improve again next season. The bookmakers make him a 6/1 shot for next year’s Champion Hurdle, behind only this year’s champion Espoir D’Allen, also a five-year-old. That is probably a fair reflection of where Klassical Dream fits in. He is a hugely exciting youngster.

Delta Work oozed class in victory. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Delta Work is also a hugely exciting youngster. If the Gigginstown House horse needed to redeem his reputation in some eyes after his defeat in the RSA Chase at Cheltenham, he did so yesterday, quite comprehensively, with a performance in the Dooley Insurance Group Champion Novice Chase that oozed class.

The Gordon Elliott-trained gelding travelled like a class horse, he jumped like a class horse, and came away from his rivals with ease. Davy Russell always looked comfortable. He jumped to the front at the third last fence, and he just came clear of his rivals up the home straight over the last two fences.

As a reputation-redeemer, it was just the job. In truth, however, there really shouldn’t have been a necessity for one. He didn’t have the run of the race in the RSA Chase. He travelled like a likely winner down the hill at Cheltenham, but he got in tight to the second last fence, which cost him valuable ground and momentum at a crucial stage of the race. Topofthegame and Santini came together in front of him, and that squeezed him out of it a bit. He had to check back and start again, and he was actually gaining on his rivals again inside the final 50 yards.

There is not much between those three horses. All three have been top class staying novice chasers this season. It will be fascinating to see how they fare next season when they step into the deep waters of open competition, where they will meet Al Boum Photo and Kemboy and Presenting Percy and Clan Des Obeaux.

Delta Work is still a bigger price for next year’s Gold Cup than both Topofthegame and Santini, and that may still be too big.

The loudest cheer of the day yesterday was reserved for Un De Sceaux. He may be 11 years old now, he may have more big wins behind him than he has in front of him, but Willie Mullins’ horse was as sprightly as a spring lamb yesterday as he danced to victory in the BoyleSports Champion Chase.

We knew that they would go fast. When Un De Sceaux is in the line-up, they usually go fast. And multiply Un De Sceaux by Great Field, and you have the potential for a burn-up.

The burn-up didn’t happen though. Great Field tucked in and Un De Sceaux rolled along in front under Paul Townend. Ordinary World tried to lead him for a few fences, but you rarely lead Un De Sceaux for more than a few fences and, before they reached the third, the O’Connells’ horse had settled into a nice even rhythm in front.

Un de Sceaux had the measure of Min on Tuesday. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Min sat second, but Un De Sceaux out-jumped his stable companion at a couple of fences, and that left the favourite playing catch-up. Min moved up on the outside on the run to the third last fence, but Un De Sceaux flew the obstacle as Min got in tight, and that left him with a two-length lead as they started to turn for home.

Ruby Walsh squeezed Min along as they straightened up, but he couldn’t get closer. The gap had widened to three lengths by the time they reached the second last fence, and Un De Sceaux kept on strongly for Paul Townend over the last and up the run-in to win by four from Min, with a distance of green grass back to the third horse Castlegrace Paddy.

They cheered as he came back in. It didn’t matter that the rains came down and the umbrellas went up. Those light blue and orange scarves lit up the winner’s enclosure, and Un De Sceaux lit up the day.

