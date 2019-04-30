This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 30 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The Punchestown Festival starts today - and here are two tips to get you off to a flyer

It might pay to look towards the bottom of the weights in the Killashee Handicap Hurdle.

By Racing Post Tuesday 30 Apr 2019, 10:11 AM
1 hour ago 1,042 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4612043
Delta Work and Davy Russell: can they add another Grade 1 to their collection?
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Delta Work and Davy Russell: can they add another Grade 1 to their collection?
Delta Work and Davy Russell: can they add another Grade 1 to their collection?
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

La Sorelita (17/2)

1pt ew

Punchestown, 4.55pm

WILLIE MULLINS IS likely to be the dominant player in the first two Grade 1 races on the opening day of the 2019 Punchestown Festival. The champion trainer has four of the six headed by Klassical Dream in the Herald Champion Novice Hurdle, and supplies the top three in the betting in the BoyleSports Champion Chase.

Mullins’ influence extends to four of the 14 runners in the Killashee Handicap Hurdle, and here it may be worth taking a chance with his four-year-old filly La Sorelita at the foot of the handicap.

An instance of beaten favouritism at Ballinrobe hardly seems like an ideal preparation for a fiercely competitive event on such a big stage, but the French-bred should be suited by a return to a galloping track following her experience at one of the tightest Irish circuits.

In terms of form it was encouraging to see the Ballinrobe winner Sole Pretender bolt up off an 11lb higher mark at Wexford last Saturday, while runner-up Ejayteekay had won his previous race at Navan. Those two factors combine to suggest it was an above-average handicap for the venue.

La Sorelita was expected to be a Graded-standard juvenile hurdler when joining the stable after a win for Guillaume Macaire last summer. Expectations have been lowered, but her handicap debut in the Boodles Juvenile Hurdle at Cheltenham was not without merit, and she may find her level now in receipt of 23lb from top weight Golden Spear.

Delta Work (6/4)

2pts win

Punchestown, 6.40pm

The question of whether Cheltenham Festival form will stand up or otherwise will be a key element in assessing many of the major races over the next five days.

Four of the eight runners in the 3m Grade 1 novice chase were placed at Cheltenham. Perhaps the most intriguing aspect is how the quartet contested four different races. A Plus Tard was a runaway winner of the Close Brothers Novice Handicap Chase, Discorama slogged his way to a gallant second in the National Hunt Chase, Delta Work finished third in the RSA Chase and Articulum took the same placing in the Arkle.

Given the nature of today’s test, Delta Work, who counted two top-level wins in a sequence of three successes in the run-up to Cheltenham, makes most appeal by virtue of his effort against the British-trained pair Topofthegame and Santini in the RSA. His overall Grade 1 form trumps the claims held by the year-younger A Plus Tard, who is going beyond 2m4f for the first time. Impressive as he was at Cheltenham, this represents a much sterner examination.

Of the others, Discorama had a hard race in punishing conditions at the festival, while Articulum is untried in terms of stamina.

- Alan Sweetman

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Racing Post

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie