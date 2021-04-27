Chacun Pour Soi wins Punchestown feature and Echoes In Rain pours it on

CHAUCUN POUR SOI returned to winning ways with a dominant display to win the Grade 1 William Hill Steeplechase at Punchestown.

The 6-5 favourite suffered disappointment at Cheltenham but this was an excellent performance with Paul Townend back from injury to secure a big win in the context of the jockeys title race.

Trainer Willie Mullins saw his other mount Allaho, the Ryanair Chase winner last month, finish second for Rachael Blackmore with Nube Negra back in third for Dan and Harry Skelton.

Exciting mare Echoes In Rain beat the boys with an impressive display in the eCOMM Merchant Solutions Champion Novice Hurdle.

Patrick Mullins celebrates after Echoes in Rain wins. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Trainer Willie Mullins had saddled seven previous winners of the Grade One contest, with Hurricane Fly (2009), Faugheen (2014) and Douvan (2015) among those on the roll of honour.

This year the Closutton handler fired a twin assault, with dual Grade Two winner Echoes In Rain the 8-13 favourite under the trainer’s son Patrick Mullins, and Blue Lord next best in the market at 15-8 in the hands of Paul Townend.

Bidding to bounce back from a final-flight fall when seemingly booked for second behind stablemate Appreciate It in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham, Blue Lord set out to make all the running, with Echoes In Rain always in his slipstream.

The favourite took over the lead with relative ease on the run to the final flight, however, before kicking just over three lengths clear on the run-in.

Colonel Mustard (40-1) finished with a flourish to beat Blue Lord to the runner-up spot late on and deny Mullins a one-two.

