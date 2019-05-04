This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Saturday 4 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Raffles rounds off fine week for Henderson as Benie Des Dieux seals Annie Power win

The big winners on a busy day at Punchestown.

By Racing Post Saturday 4 May 2019, 8:31 PM
1 hour ago 940 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4620376
A general view at Punchestown today.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
A general view at Punchestown today.
A general view at Punchestown today.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

IT HAS BEEN a very good week for Nicky Henderson at Punchestown, and he saddled his third winner of the week and his second Grade 1 when the unexposed Fusil Raffles ran out a taking winner of the season’s final Grade 1, the AES Champion Four Year Old Hurdle.

Ridden by Daryl Jacob for his retained owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, the French-bred picked up nicely between the last two flights to pick off the front-running Fakir D’Oudairies and drew clear on the run-in to score by two-and-three-quarter lengths. He was returned the 13-8 favourite.

One of the talking points of the whole Cheltenham Festival was the last flight fall of Benie Des Dieux with the mares hurdle at her mercy, but she made up for that somewhat with an ultimately commanding victory in the Grade 1 Irish Stallion Farms EBF Annie Power Mares Champion Hurdle.

It wasn’t a cakewalk for the Willie Mullins-trained mare as she attempted to justify 2-5 favouritism.

She struggled initially to get past stable companion Stormy Ireland, but when she did she drew away from the last flight to score by nine-and-a-half lengths. It was Paul Townend’s first Grade 1 success for Willie Mullins since taking over as number one jockey at Closutton.

Willie Mullins could hardly have crowned his dominance of another Punchestown Festival in any greater style than saddling the first four home, and five of the first six, in the ultra competitive Ballymore Handicap Hurdle, with victory going to 20-1 top-weight Mr Adjudicator under Patrick Mullins.

Last year’s Triumph Hurdle runner-up was coming back here having practically refused to race at Fairyhouse last time, but showed what he was capable of as he recovered from a last flight blunder to see off stable companions Contingency and Dorrells Pierji by upwards of three-parts-of-a-length. Mullins finished the week with 11 winners.

- Justin O’Hanlon, for more visit the Racing Post  

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Racing Post

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie