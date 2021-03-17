BE PART OF THE TEAM

Wednesday 17 March 2021
Put The Kettle On sees off Chacun Pour Soi in Champion Chase thriller

Returning Arkle heroine digs deep for Aidan Coleman and Henry de Bromhead.

By Press Association Wednesday 17 Mar 2021, 3:39 PM
218 Views
https://the42.ie/5384109
Put The Kettle On (right) wins the Queen Mother Champion Chase.
Image: Tim Goode/PA
Put The Kettle On (right) wins the Queen Mother Champion Chase.
Put The Kettle On (right) wins the Queen Mother Champion Chase.
Image: Tim Goode/PA

LAST YEAR’S ARKLE heroine Put The Kettle On beat the boys again in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham.

A surprise winner at the Festival 12 months ago, Henry de Bromhead’s mare had stretched her unbeaten record at the track to three on her first start of the current campaign in November.

But despite her excellent record in the Cotswolds, she looked to have her work cut out on her return, having proved no match for Chacun Pour Soi at Leopardstown over Christmas.

Put The Kettle On was in front for much of the contest, but looked booked for minor honours after 8-13 favourite Chacun Pour Soi hit the front approaching the final fence.

However, Aidan Coleman’s mount fought back on the run-in – devouring the hill once again to get up and score by half a length, becoming the first mare to win the two-mile showpiece.

Dan Skelton’s Nube Negra finished strongly to claim the runner-up spot from the Willie Mullins-trained Chacun Pour Soi.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

