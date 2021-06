In April, Uefa confirmed that the four Euro 2020 games originally scheduled to be played in Dublin were instead being moved to London and which other city? PA Budapest Glasgow

Saint Petersburg

One more goal will see Cristiano Ronaldo become the outright top scorer in European Championship history, but the Portugal star is also just two behind which ex-Czech Republic player in the all-time assists chart? PA Pavel Nedved Patrik Berger

Karel Poborsky

Two nations are competing at their first European Championship: North Macedonia and... PA Finland Hungary

Slovakia

Who is this Euro 2020 manager? PA Kasper Hjulmand (Denmark) Franco Foda (Austria)

Vladimir Petkovic (Switzerland)

This venue will host the first game of the knockout stages on 26 June, but can you name it? PA Arena Națională, Bucharest Parken Stadium, Copenhagen

Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam

Which of these players scored more goals than the Republic of Ireland during the qualifying campaign? PA Robert Lewandowski (Poland) Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands)

Olivier Giroud (France)

Juventus youngster Dejan Kulusevski is a member of which squad? PA Sweden Austria

Croatia

No major tournament would be complete without an arbitrary mascot. What's the name of the character who's been created for Euro 2020? PA Skillzy Tekkerz

Goalzy

One to test your maths skills: take the number of teams competing at Euro 2020, add Jude Bellingham's age, multiply that by Kylian Mbappe's squad number – and what are you left with? PA 287 378

410