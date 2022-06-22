Membership : Access or Sign Up
World Cup hosts Qatar beaten in friendly by Linfield

David Healy’s side won a pre-season game in Marbella 1-0.

By Gavin Cooney Wednesday 22 Jun 2022, 5:23 PM
1 hour ago 2,985 Views 2 Comments
Qatar host the World Cup in November.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

QATAR’S PREPARATIONS FOR the World Cup continue to underwhelm, as they were beaten 1-0 by Irish Premiership champions Linfield in a friendly game yesterday. 

David Healy’s side took on the World Cup hosts in a pre-season friendly game in Marbella, and won the game thanks to Chris McKee’s first-half goal. 

Qatar named seven of the starting XI from their goalless draw with Slovenia in March, and four of whom played in their 4-0 friendly trashing against Ireland in October last year. 

Qatar, coached by Spaniard Felix Sanchez Bas, open their World Cup against Ecuador on 21 November, before facing Senegal on 25 November and Netherlands four days later. 

Tuesday evening’s training fixture in Spain was a first pre-season game for Linfield, who are on a training camp in Marbella as they prepare to play in the Champions League qualifiers next month. They have been drawn against Welsh champions The New Saints on 5 July, with the second leg in Belfast a week later. 

