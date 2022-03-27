Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Sunday 27 March 2022
Advertisement

Kearney's Qatar Masters challenge falters on final day in Doha

The Dubliner had been four shots off the lead in 11th spot going into the final round before ending up tied for 49th.

By Press Association Sunday 27 Mar 2022, 3:42 PM
52 minutes ago 781 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5722540
Image: PA
Image: PA

NIALL KEARNEY SLIPPED away on the last day of the Qatar Masters after the Dubliner carded a five over par to finish tied for 49th.

He had been four shots off the lead in 11th spot going into the final round, after notching 71 following earlier rounds of 70 and 71, but he was unable to continue that form as Scotland’s Ewen Ferguson secured his maiden DP World Tour title.

Overnight co-leaders Adrian Meronk and Matthew Jordan had shared the lead between them for most of the final round but, as they struggled in strong winds on the back nine, Ferguson produced a chip-in eagle and a birdie in his last three holes to emerge victorious.

Ferguson’s closing 70 took him to seven under par for the tournament and earned him a one-shot victory ahead of playing partner Chase Hanna.

Meronk and Marcus Kinhult were another shot further back in a tie for third, with Jordan in the large group on four under after his 76.

alfred-dunhill-links-championship-2021-day-four-st-andrews Ewen Ferguson. Source: PA

And Ferguson dedicated the triumph to his mother after finishing with a flourish to win on Mother’s Day. “That’s for my mum. I know she’ll be watching at home crying. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mums, especially mine,” he told the DP World Tour website.

“My mum, dad, sister and brother and all my family gave me everything to try and get to this moment and it’s an absolute dream come true.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

The 25-year-old also paid tribute to his coach after some chipping practice earlier in the day helped him to victory.

He added: “I got here earlier today because (coach Jamie Gough) said, ‘Your chipping’s not good enough’.

“Worked on it, worked on it and chipped in today and did a decent chip at the last.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie