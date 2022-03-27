Kearney's Qatar Masters challenge falters on final day in Doha

NIALL KEARNEY SLIPPED away on the last day of the Qatar Masters after the Dubliner carded a five over par to finish tied for 49th.

He had been four shots off the lead in 11th spot going into the final round, after notching 71 following earlier rounds of 70 and 71, but he was unable to continue that form as Scotland’s Ewen Ferguson secured his maiden DP World Tour title.

Overnight co-leaders Adrian Meronk and Matthew Jordan had shared the lead between them for most of the final round but, as they struggled in strong winds on the back nine, Ferguson produced a chip-in eagle and a birdie in his last three holes to emerge victorious.

Advertisement

Ferguson’s closing 70 took him to seven under par for the tournament and earned him a one-shot victory ahead of playing partner Chase Hanna.

Meronk and Marcus Kinhult were another shot further back in a tie for third, with Jordan in the large group on four under after his 76.

Ewen Ferguson. Source: PA

And Ferguson dedicated the triumph to his mother after finishing with a flourish to win on Mother’s Day. “That’s for my mum. I know she’ll be watching at home crying. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mums, especially mine,” he told the DP World Tour website.

“My mum, dad, sister and brother and all my family gave me everything to try and get to this moment and it’s an absolute dream come true.”

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

The 25-year-old also paid tribute to his coach after some chipping practice earlier in the day helped him to victory.

He added: “I got here earlier today because (coach Jamie Gough) said, ‘Your chipping’s not good enough’.

“Worked on it, worked on it and chipped in today and did a decent chip at the last.”