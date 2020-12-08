BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 3°C Tuesday 8 December 2020
Advertisement

QPR players take a knee while celebrating goal against Millwall

Millwall fans booed the gesture ahead of last Saturday’s game with Derby.

By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 8 Dec 2020, 10:30 PM
13 minutes ago 741 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5293163
Queens Park Rangers' Ilias Chair (right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with team-mate Bright Osayi-Samuel by taking a knee.
Image: PA
Queens Park Rangers' Ilias Chair (right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with team-mate Bright Osayi-Samuel by taking a knee.
Queens Park Rangers' Ilias Chair (right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with team-mate Bright Osayi-Samuel by taking a knee.
Image: PA

QPR PLAYERS ILIAS Chair and Bright Osayi-Samuel took a knee when celebrating Chair’s goal in a 1-1 draw with Millwall this evening. 

Before Saturday’s home clash with Derby, a section of Millwall supporters booed when their players took a knee, prompting an investigation by the Football Association. All players did not take a knee ahead of kick-off, with the club’s players were applauded when they lined up linking arms with QPR players, holding a banner which read “Inequality – united for change”.

Millwall also wore the Kick It Out logo on the front of their shirts, while some QPR players took a knee, having opted in recent weeks not to make the gesture as they felt it only diluted the Black Lives Matter movement.

Upon entering the ground tonight, Millwall’s supporters received a printed statement telling them: “The eyes of the world are on this football club tonight – your club – and they want us to fail.”

Chair and Osayi-Samuel chose to take a knee and raise their fist after Chair’s goal, which was cancelled out in the 70th minute by Jón Daði Böðvarsson. Irish international started and played 70 minutes up front for Millwall. 

Elsewhere, Bournemouth moved top of the Championship table for 24 hours at least after a goalless draw against fellow high-fliers Swansea at the Liberty Stadium. Irish players Mark Travers and Gavin Kilkenny were unused subs for Millwall, while Ryan Manning was also unused off the Swansea bench. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Watford leaped to third with a 2-0 win over Rotherham, for whom Trevor Clarke made a second-half appearance off the bench. 

James McClean and Nathan Collins played all 90 minutes for sixth-placed Stoke City in their 2-1 loss away to Cardiff City, while James Collins couldn’t find the net in Luton Town’s 0-0 draw with Coventry.  

Finally, Huddersfield were 2-0 winners against Sheffield Wednesday. 

With reporting by Press Association  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie