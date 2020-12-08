QPR players take a knee while celebrating goal against Millwall

Queens Park Rangers' Ilias Chair (right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with team-mate Bright Osayi-Samuel by taking a knee.

QPR PLAYERS ILIAS Chair and Bright Osayi-Samuel took a knee when celebrating Chair’s goal in a 1-1 draw with Millwall this evening.

Before Saturday’s home clash with Derby, a section of Millwall supporters booed when their players took a knee, prompting an investigation by the Football Association. All players did not take a knee ahead of kick-off, with the club’s players were applauded when they lined up linking arms with QPR players, holding a banner which read “Inequality – united for change”.

Millwall also wore the Kick It Out logo on the front of their shirts, while some QPR players took a knee, having opted in recent weeks not to make the gesture as they felt it only diluted the Black Lives Matter movement.

Upon entering the ground tonight, Millwall’s supporters received a printed statement telling them: “The eyes of the world are on this football club tonight – your club – and they want us to fail.”

Chair and Osayi-Samuel chose to take a knee and raise their fist after Chair’s goal, which was cancelled out in the 70th minute by Jón Daði Böðvarsson. Irish international started and played 70 minutes up front for Millwall.

Elsewhere, Bournemouth moved top of the Championship table for 24 hours at least after a goalless draw against fellow high-fliers Swansea at the Liberty Stadium. Irish players Mark Travers and Gavin Kilkenny were unused subs for Millwall, while Ryan Manning was also unused off the Swansea bench.

Watford leaped to third with a 2-0 win over Rotherham, for whom Trevor Clarke made a second-half appearance off the bench.

James McClean and Nathan Collins played all 90 minutes for sixth-placed Stoke City in their 2-1 loss away to Cardiff City, while James Collins couldn’t find the net in Luton Town’s 0-0 draw with Coventry.

Finally, Huddersfield were 2-0 winners against Sheffield Wednesday.

With reporting by Press Association