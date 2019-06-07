This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
QPR are renaming their stadium after a 15-year-old academy player who was stabbed to death

Loftus Road will be called The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium from the start of next season after a vote by supporters.

By The42 Team Friday 7 Jun 2019, 10:44 AM
QPR's home ground.
QPR HAVE ANNOUNCED that Loftus Road will be renamed The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium from the start of next season.

Supporters were encouraged to nominate a local charity to be gifted the naming rights and a shortlist of five possible options was drawn up.

A further ballot followed and, after receiving more than 63 per cent of the overall votes, The Kiyan Prince Foundation – a charity founded in honour of a promising footballer in the QPR academy who was tragically killed – came out on top.

Kiyan Prince was stabbed to death outside his school at the age of just 15 in May 2006, after trying to prevent another boy from being bullied.

His father Mark set up the foundation to educate young people about the consequences of knife crime and he was grateful to the London club for renaming their home of more than 100 years.

POLICE Stab Prince was killed while trying to prevent another boy from being bullied. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

“I can’t tell you what this means to Kiyan’s mum, to me, his brothers and sisters, his friends and people who have been supporting the work we have been doing,” Mark Prince said in a statement.

Kiyan was a very special young man. We hear many stories about his kindness and good nature so to have The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium at a place where his skills were honed is a dream come true.

“It means so much and only confirms the relationship that I know I have with the QPR fans. They always give me their support.

“This gives us so many opportunities and we have to make sure we capitalise on them. Kiyan would be blown away by what is going on.”

The official unveiling of the new stadium name will take place when QPR play their first competitive home fixture of the new campaign.

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie