Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 26 February, 2019
QPR condemn Leeds to away defeat as Bielsa's men miss chance to go top of the Championship

Luke Freeman’s second-half strike on Tuesday night means Leeds remain third in the table.

By The42 Team Tuesday 26 Feb 2019, 10:06 PM
18 minutes ago 469 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4514875
Luke Freeman celebrates giving QPR the lead on Tuesday night.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Luke Freeman celebrates giving QPR the lead on Tuesday night.
Luke Freeman celebrates giving QPR the lead on Tuesday night.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

LEEDS UNITED MISSED the chance to go top of the Championship on Tuesday night after suffering a 1-0 defeat on the road against QPR at Loftus Road.

Luke Freeman’s strike shortly after the interval was enough for Steve McClaren’s side to rise into 17th place, with the result keeping Leeds in third.

The midfielder cleverly flicked on Massimo Luongo’s cross from close range to beat goalkeeper Francisco Casilla to break the deadlock.

The visitors enjoyed the lion’s share of possession and chances at goal, but an impressive display from QPR shot-stopper Joe Lumley kept his side ahead amid intense pressure late on.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men are now two points adrift of Norwich City, with QPR bringing an end to a dismal seven-game losing streak.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

