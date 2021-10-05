Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 5 October 2021
Quade Cooper turns down Barbarians call-up after being announced in latest squad

The Wallabies playmaker says he won’t be involved in November’s game against a ‘Manu Samoa selection’.

By AFP Tuesday 5 Oct 2021
Cooper lining out for the Barbarians in 2017.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Image: AAP/PA Images

AUSTRALIA FLY-HALF Quade Cooper says he will not feature for the Barbarians next month, 24 hours after being called up by the invitational side.

Cooper, 33, was added to the BaaBaas squad for 27 November’s game with a Samoa selection after returning to the Test set-up last month following a four-year absence.

The 74-time Test Wallaby is about to start his third season with second-tier Japanese side Kintetsu Liners, with the new campaign starting in January.

“FYI At no stage have I agreed to play for the @Barbarian_FC in the upcoming game against Samoa,” Cooper tweeted.

“I’m contracted to the Kintetsu Liners,” he added.

Australia begin their end-of-year tour by facing Japan on 23 October, then travel to Scotland on 7 November before trips to England and Wales the following Saturdays.

On Monday, Samoa pulled out of their November Tests in Europe due to coronavirus travel issues between hemispheres but coach Seilala Mapusua said they are in discussions about naming a “Manu Samoa selection” for the BaaBaas games.

© – AFP, 2021

