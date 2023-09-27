Quadruple dream over as Man City dumped out of League Cup

MANCHESTER CITY crashed out of the League Cup with a 1-0 defeat at Newcastle on Wednesday as Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool booked their places in the last 16.

Alexander Isak scored the only goal at St. James’ Park in a clash between two much-changed sides.

City won the treble of Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup last season, but any dream of surpassing that feat with an unprecedented quadruple was swiftly brought to an end.

City coach Pep Guardiola made eight changes from the side that beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 on Saturday and lacked the cutting edge offered by Erling Haaland, who stayed on the bench for the full 90 minutes.

Eddie Howe also rang the changes from an 8-0 thrashing of Sheffield United at the weekend.

But it was not until the Newcastle boss introduced Anthony Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes at half-time that the hosts took control.

Isak had the simple task of slotting home at the far post after a burst from Joelinton opened up the City defence.

Chelsea prevented the crisis at Stamford Bridge deepening as Nicolas Jackson’s goal beat Brighton 1-0.

The Senegalese’s wastefulness in front of goal has been partly to blame for the Blues’ return of one win in their opening six Premier League games under Mauricio Pochettino.

But Jackson coolly slotted home from the impressive Cole Palmer’s pass on 50 minutes.

- Ramsdale responds -

Arsenal were also 1-0 winners at Brentford as Aaron Ramsdale responded to being controversially dropped by Mikel Arteta.

Reiss Nelson’s eighth-minute goal separated the sides despite a Brentford onslaught after the break.

Arteta has preferred David Raya to Ramsdale in goal for the past three games.

But the England international was needed for the Gunners to progress as he produced a brilliant stop to deny Yoane Wissa an equaliser.

Everton built on their first Premier League win of the season at Brentford on Saturday with an impressive 2-1 victory at Aston Villa.

The Toffees were thrashed 4-0 on their visit to Villa Park in the league last month, but goals from James Garner and Dominic Calvert-Lewin helped Sean Dyche’s men gain revenge.

West Ham were made to sweat by League One Lincoln before Tomas Soucek’s goal secured a 1-0 win.

Fulham beat Norwich 2-1, while Bournemouth were 2-0 victors over Stoke.

– © AFP 2023