Game-by-game guide to All-Ireland quarter-finals

LAST UPDATE | 1 hour ago
YOU WANTED JEOPARDY? Well you got yourself a whole world of jeopardy right now.
There are quarter-final draws that slip by almost unnoticed, and then there are draws that manage to get everything right in terms of spite, revenge, novelty and local rivalry. What do you think of that, Audrey?
On Saturday, it begins with a bang, several bangs in all likelihood, when Kerry face Tyrone (throw-in 3.45pm) in what is surely the first time RTÉ will not be broadcasting a Kerry-Tyrone championship game. Later that day, Armagh and Monaghan throws-in at 6pm.
And then, Mayo will get their seven day-gap, having played Galway on Sunday, when they face Dublin at the top of the bill on Sunday (4pm), with Cork and Derry opening up activities at 1.45pm.
Onwards, then, to a brief look ahead.
Armagh v Monaghan
With all these games, we have to look at whether momentum trumps overall form.
For most of the game on Saturday, Monaghan were a distant second to Kildare. When the ball crashed off Rory Beggan’s crossbar, it was the reprieve they needed.
Their late push was almost inevitable. Under Vinny Corey they have made their name with two of their three wins, along with the draw against Derry in Celtic Park, with the final play of the game.
Armagh are no slouches in that regard either, given the way they have taken the Ulster final against Derry and the All-Ireland quarter-final against Galway to extra-time and penalties.
Both sides will be heading down the stretch having studied the right substitutes to make. It could come down to whoever gets the most of out of their bench, or if Armagh can curb their long-established habit of serial fouls on Conor McManus.
Kerry v Tyrone
Expect to see a glut of pieces detailing that most bizarre and head-shaking weeks in modern Gaelic football from two years back, when Tyrone momentarily left the All-Ireland championship, citing a high level of Covid infection among their panel.
Kerry granted them an extension of a week. Tyrone extended their gratitude profusely, but really the prevailing opinion – in Kerry at least – is that they were backed into a corner.
Defeat stung Kerry just as much as the defeats almost two decades prior to it. It brought about the departure of Peter Keane and inevitably inspired their Sam Maguire quest in 2022.
Bringing Jack O’Connor back also brought the first Tyrone man into the Kerry management in Paddy Tally. He was on the same mid-90s Tyrone panel as Tyrone joint manager Feargal Logan.
Tally restructured the Kerry defence, and by and large they have held up against the threat of goals, the Mayo game excepted.
Can it become watertight again up against the Canavan brothers?
Derry v Cork
In losing to Meath, Dublin and Louth, the lesser-spotted Cork football supporter might have been forgiven for throwing eyes at the county hurlers as a means of diversion this summer.
But here we are, and the atmosphere in Pairc Ui Chaoimh during their win over Roscommon suggests this is a blue-collar team with just the right amount of daring and honesty that they can truly get behind. So far, so very John Cleary.
If Cork are built in the image of their manager, then what of Derry? After Rory Gallagher stepped down as manager following domestic abuse allegations, observers have been trying to detect a dip in performance.
Perhaps there was a slight easing off in the Ulster final and the draw in the first group stage against Monaghan. They appear have the pedal to the floor now though with thumping wins over Clare and Donegal.
Whoever wins this will be slipping into an All-Ireland semi-final very quietly indeed.
Dublin v Mayo
Glastonbury only thought it was a show. On Sunday afternoon, Croke Park will be rocking to the most colourful rivalry in modern Gaelic football.
Kerry people may object to that, and indeed what is a rivalry, given Mayo have only caught Dublin in 2012 and 2020. But this is Gaelic football, not Top Trumps and the place will be packed for this.
“Mayo get momentum, and they go mad,” was the line thrown out by co-commentator Eamonn Fitzmaurice last Sunday when Paddy Durcan sallied forth to land a monster point against Galway.
It showed that no matter how they try to play it, they are a team that ride high on emotion.
There is a sense that Dublin, extremely method-driven in the time of Jim Gavin, have become even more scripted under Dessie Farrell, who has conceded in an off-hand way that the challenges have struggled to get everyone fully firing.
Well, they have it now. All in front of them. You can’t wait, neither can any of us.