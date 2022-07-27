Former Connacht and Ireland lock Roux joins Van Graan's Bath

BATH HAVE SIGNED EX-IRELAND international lock Quinn Roux for the 2022-23 season.

Roux heads to the Gallagher Premiership club from Toulon, arriving as injury cover after Bath’s England second-row forward Charlie Ewels underwent knee surgery.

Advertisement

Ewels could miss the whole campaign after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury during preparations for England’s opening Test against Australia in Perth on 2 July.

Roux, who qualified for Ireland on residency, won 16 caps between 2016 and 2020. He had a spell at Leinster before coming into his own at Connacht. The second row brought to an end to his time in Ireland last year, joining Toulon.

Prior to his Ireland move, the 31-year-old helped Western Province win the Vodacom Cup and also played Super Rugby for the Stormers.

“Quinn is a class lineout operator who offers great physicality to our options in the second-row,” Bath’s head of rugby Johann van Graan said.

Exclusive NZ - IRE

Rugby Analysis Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members Become a Member

“He is an established international with strong rugby experience, and we are delighted to have someone of his pedigree on board.”