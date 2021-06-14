Toulon confirm signing of Quinn Roux from Connacht

TOULON HAVE CONFIRMED the signing of second-row Quinn Roux from Connacht.

Roux’s exit from Connacht was announced in May, with the 30-year-old moving on following nine seasons in Ireland.

Connacht had wanted to retain Roux’s services, but couldn’t come to an agreement with the player.

His last game for the province came in January, with a shoulder injury ruling him out for the season run-in.

Toulon announced Roux’s signature earlier today, with the player signing a two-year deal with the Top 14 side.

Roux joined Leinster from Western Province in 2012, before moving to Connacht on loan at the start of the 2014/15 season. Connacht signed Roux on a permanent contract in 2015, and he went on to win 106 caps for the province.

Roux also won 16 caps for Ireland, making his debut against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2016. His last Test cap came in the Autumn Nations Cup win over Scotland last December.

