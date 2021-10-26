Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Tuesday 26 October 2021
Advertisement

South Africa's Quinton de Kock misses T20 World Cup match after refusing to take the knee

Cricket South Africa say all their players are required to take part in the gesture ‘in a united and consistent stance against racism’.

By Press Association Tuesday 26 Oct 2021, 2:31 PM
41 minutes ago 1,000 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5584259
South African wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
South African wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock.
South African wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

SOUTH AFRICA’S DIRECTIVE for all their players to take a knee in the rest of the T20 World Cup was followed by star wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock dramatically withdrawing from the line-up to face the West Indies.

Cricket South Africa announced a couple of hours before the Super 12 contest against the Windies in Dubai that the gesture be carried out before every match to take “a united and consistent stand against racism”.

De Kock has previously elected not to take part in the anti-racism gesture before and it was disclosed at the toss he had made himself unavailable for this fixture for “personal reasons”.

CSA added in a statement: “Cricket South Africa has noted the personal decision by South African wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock not to ‘take the knee’ ahead of Tuesday’s game against the West Indies.

All players had been required, in line with a directive of the CSA board on Monday evening, to “take the knee” in a united and consistent stance against racism.

“This is also the global gesture against racism that has been adopted by sportspeople across sporting codes because they recognise the power of sport to bring people together.

“After considering all relevant issues, including the freedom of choice of players, the board had made it clear it was imperative for the team to be seen taking a stand against racism, especially given SA’s history.

“The board’s view was that while diversity can and should find expression in many facets of daily lives, this did not apply when it came to taking a stand against racism.

“The board will await a further report from team management before deciding on the next steps. All players are expected to follow this directive for the remaining games of the World Cup.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Ahead of the start of the fixture, a South Africa side led by Temba Bavuma – the nation’s first permanent black captain – went on to the field without De Kock and took the knee.

A number of teams have taken the knee during this tournament, a gesture that has become a feature before play in a number of other sports.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie