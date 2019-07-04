This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 21 °C Thursday 4 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former Red Fortune back at Man United as U23 coach

The ex-midfielder returns to Old Trafford as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues to make changes to the club’s coaching set-up.

By The42 Team Thursday 4 Jul 2019, 3:25 PM
1 hour ago 2,158 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4710293
Fortune recently completed his Uefa A Licence.
Image: Getty Images
Fortune recently completed his Uefa A Licence.
Fortune recently completed his Uefa A Licence.
Image: Getty Images

QUINTON FORTUNE HAS returned to Manchester United as part of a coaching re-structure of the club’s U23 side.

South African midfielder Fortune, who made 126 appearances for United, recently completed his Uefa A Licence and will act as an assistant to former United youth team player Neil Wood who has been named lead coach of the U23s.

The restructure also sees Head of Academy Nicky Butt undertake increased involvement in the team’s overall programme.

Butt explained to the club’s official website: “Myself, Neil and Quinton have long-standing connections with Manchester United and bring a wealth of experience to our roles that we will pass on to the young players.

“It is such an exciting time for the Academy with Ole (Gunnar Solskjaer) as first-team manager, who truly believes in the development of home-grown talent. It was a source of pride that three Academy graduates made their first-team debut last season. As a group, we will now look to build on this success.”

Fortune, who played 46 times for his country, said: “I am delighted to return to the club in this new role. As a former player, I know exactly what it takes and also what it means to play for Manchester United.

I have a great relationship with Ole, whom I also worked with at Cardiff when I was assistant manager of their U21s, and I look forward to working with him again alongside Nicky and Neil.

“We will all work together in order to achieve the ultimate aim of producing players capable of performing in Manchester United’s first team.”

Wood takes charge of the U23s following the departure of veteran coach Ricky Sbragia at the end of the season by mutual consent after less than two years in the post.

Wood said: “It is a real honour to be appointed lead coach for the U23s. I have learnt a lot about this age group over the last few seasons. This club has been a major part of my life since I joined the Academy in 1999 and I am delighted to continue that relationship in this role.

“The Academy has a fantastic record of developing players to play for Manchester United and the opportunity to have a role in continuing that tradition is extremely exciting.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie