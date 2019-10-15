Ex-Limerick boss added to Laois backroom team, while first London-born manager takes charge of Exiles

MIKE QUIRKE WAS ratified as Laois senior football manager last night, while his backroom team was also confirmed.

The former Kerry midfielder will have ex-Limerick boss and Mayo native Maurice Horan as part of his coaching ticket.

Laois man Eoin Kearns from the Ballyroan-Abbey club, who was involved last season under John Sugrue, will act as selector/coach. Tom Hargroves has been appointed as the team’s strength and conditioning coach.

At last night’s county board meeting, Eddie Brennan was confirmed as the county’s senior hurling manager for 2020.

Tonight’s County Committee have ratified Mike Quirke as the new Senior football manager for the 2020 Season . He will be joined by Eoin Kearns Ballyroan and Maurice Horan Mayo Coach/selectors and S&C Tom Hargroves .County Chairman wished them all the best for the upcoming year. pic.twitter.com/im8NvYa5w5 — Laois GAA (@CLGLaois) October 14, 2019

Meanwhile, Michael Maher has become the first London-born man to take charge of the Exiles’ senior footballers.

Maher was part of Ciaran Deely’s backroom team in 2019 and has been heavily involved in the London GAA club scene in recent years.

Maher also has significant coaching experience in soccer and managed English non-league side Redhill while he was still in his 20s, steering the club to promotion to the Ryman League in his debut campaign.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!