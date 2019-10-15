This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ex-Limerick boss added to Laois backroom team, while first London-born manager takes charge of Exiles

Michael Maher has been appointed as London boss.

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 15 Oct 2019, 8:58 AM
By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 15 Oct 2019, 8:58 AM
https://the42.ie/4851595
Former Limerick boss Maurice Horan.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO
Former Limerick boss Maurice Horan.
Former Limerick boss Maurice Horan.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

MIKE QUIRKE WAS ratified as Laois senior football manager last night, while his backroom team was also confirmed. 

The former Kerry midfielder will have ex-Limerick boss and Mayo native Maurice Horan as part of his coaching ticket.

Laois man Eoin Kearns from the Ballyroan-Abbey club, who was involved last season under John Sugrue, will act as selector/coach. Tom Hargroves has been appointed as the team’s strength and conditioning coach. 

At last night’s county board meeting, Eddie Brennan was confirmed as the county’s senior hurling manager for 2020. 

Meanwhile, Michael Maher has become the first London-born man to take charge of the Exiles’ senior footballers.

Maher was part of Ciaran Deely’s backroom team in 2019 and has been heavily involved in the London GAA club scene in recent years.

Maher also has significant coaching experience in soccer and managed English non-league side Redhill while he was still in his 20s, steering the club to promotion to the Ryman League in his debut campaign.

