HAD NORMAL SCHEDULING held sway, today would have brought us the Pro14 Grand Final.

With Covid-19 putting a stop to a Cardiff culmination and a tenth year of Grand Finals, have a wander down memory lane to consider the marquee fixtures of years past.

(For the purposes of this quiz, we’ll focus only on the Grand Finals, those staged since the tournament format changed in 2010, not the earlier finals before the tournament was decided by league table from 2003 to 2009).