Tuesday 2 June, 2020
Quiz: Do you know which European rugby clubs these jerseys belong to?

We’re testing your knowledge with a random sample of shirts from the past couple of decades.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 2 Jun 2020, 8:36 AM
1 hour ago 1,366 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5106795

PA
Worcester Warriors
Harlequins

Northampton Saints
PA
Bristol
Bath

Border Reivers
PA
Saracens
Llanelli Scarlets

Edinburgh
INPHO
Leinster
Glasgow Warriors

Newcastle Falcons
INPHO
Zebre
Aironi

Benetton Treviso
INPHO
Oyonnax
Perpignan

Agen
PA
Bristol
Sale Sharks

Leeds Tykes
PA
Cardiff Blues
Wasps

Leicester Tigers
PA
Bath
Sale Sharks

Bedford
PA
Castres
Montpellier

Bayonne
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Inspirational captain
You set the standard for others to follow.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Versatile veteran
You can always be relied upon to do a decent job.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Water carrier
You're better off leaving the rugby to the experts.
Share your result:

Paul Dollery

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

COMMENTS (1)

