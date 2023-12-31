Advertisement
Quiz: Can you name these goalscorers from key 2023 football matches?

Test your knowledge…
Who scored Spain's winner in the Women's World Cup final?
Aitana Bonmatí
Olga Carmona

Alexia Putellas
Jenni Hermoso
Who scored an early penalty against the Netherlands as Ireland hit the front at the Aviva Stadium in September?
Evan Ferguson
Adam Idah

Chiedozie Ogbene
Troy Parrott
Which Manchester City player bagged the decisive goal in the Champions League final in June?
Rodri
Erling Haaland

Kevin De Bruyne
Bernardo Silva
Name the St Pat's player who scored the last goal in their FAI Cup final win over Bohemians?
Mark Doyle
Chris Forrester

Jake Mulraney
Tommy Lonergan
Who grabbed Ireland's first - and only - goal at the Women's World Cup?
Denise O'Sullivan
Lucy Quinn

Katie McCabe
Louise Quinn
Who hit the back of the net after just 12 seconds in the FA Cup final in June?
Bruno Fernandes
İlkay Gündoğan

Jack Grealish
Marcus Rashford
Which of the following players opened the scoring in the Women's FAI Cup final?
Jemma Quinn
Gillian Keenan

Dana Scheriff
Noelle Murray
Can you remember who hit Ireland's first goal of 2023 under Stephen Kenny? (It was against Latvia.)
Callum O'Dowda
Evan Ferguson

Chiedozie Ogbene
Callum Robinson
Who bagged Celtic's opener in the Scottish Cup final win over Inverness?
Jota
Kyogo Furuhashi

Liel Abada
Callum McGregor
And which Liverpool player did NOT score twice in their 7-0 hammering of Manchester United in March?
Cody Gapko
Darwin Nunez

Mohamed Salah
Roberto Firmino
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile!
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all.
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time.
You scored out of !
Wooden Spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that.
