Quiz: Can you name these goalscorers from key 2023 football matches?

Who scored Spain's winner in the Women's World Cup final? Aitana Bonmatí Olga Carmona

Alexia Putellas Jenni Hermoso

Who scored an early penalty against the Netherlands as Ireland hit the front at the Aviva Stadium in September? Evan Ferguson Adam Idah

Chiedozie Ogbene Troy Parrott

Which Manchester City player bagged the decisive goal in the Champions League final in June? Rodri Erling Haaland

Kevin De Bruyne Bernardo Silva

Name the St Pat's player who scored the last goal in their FAI Cup final win over Bohemians? Mark Doyle Chris Forrester

Jake Mulraney Tommy Lonergan

Who grabbed Ireland's first - and only - goal at the Women's World Cup? Denise O'Sullivan Lucy Quinn

Katie McCabe Louise Quinn

Who hit the back of the net after just 12 seconds in the FA Cup final in June? Bruno Fernandes İlkay Gündoğan

Jack Grealish Marcus Rashford

Which of the following players opened the scoring in the Women's FAI Cup final? Jemma Quinn Gillian Keenan

Dana Scheriff Noelle Murray

Can you remember who hit Ireland's first goal of 2023 under Stephen Kenny? (It was against Latvia.) Callum O'Dowda Evan Ferguson

Chiedozie Ogbene Callum Robinson

Who bagged Celtic's opener in the Scottish Cup final win over Inverness? Jota Kyogo Furuhashi

Liel Abada Callum McGregor