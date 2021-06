This Monaco winger was one of the goalscorers in France's 2-0 win over Spain in the final at Euro 84. PA Alain Giresse Bruno Bellone

Bernard Lacombe

The only West Germany player to be selected in the Team of the Tournament at Euro 88. PA Pierre Littbarski Lothar Matthäus

Guido Buchwald

An iconic striker who helped the Netherlands to triumph at Euro 88. PA Marco van Basten Ruud Gullit

John Bosman

His role in Denmark's unlikely success at Euro 92 earned this fella a transfer to England. PA Torben Piechnik John Jensen

Lars Olsen

At the same tournament, Jean-Pierre Papin is pictured here in a race for possession with England's... PA Carlton Palmer Des Walker

Tony Daley

Czech Republic lost to Germany in the Euro 96 final despite the best efforts of this Sparta Prague player in their number 4 shirt. PA Jiri Nemec Pavel Nedved

Radoslav Latal

This man scored both of Italy's goals in a 2-1 win over Russia at Euro 96, but Arrigo Sacchi's side failed to make it out of their group. PA Pierluigi Casiraghi Diego Fuser

Enrico Chiesa

A member of the victorious France side pictured during the Euro 2000 final. PA Vincent Candela Robert Pires

Christophe Dugarry

The man who captained Greece to win Euro 2004 was also named Player of the Tournament. PA Angelos Charisteas Theo Zagorakis

Giourkas Seitaridis