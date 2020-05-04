TagsSee other tags
Quiz: How well do you know the Premier League 1998-99 season?
Can you vividly recall the year when Man United won the treble?
How many points did Man United finish ahead of Arsenal?
1
2
3
4
Who did Man United sign for £12.6 million ahead of the new season?
Jaap Stam
Dwight Yorke
Jesper Blomqvist
Karel Poborsky
Which of these teams didn't get relegated?
Charlton Athletic
Blackburn Rovers
Nottingham Forest
Southampton
Who was named PFA Players' Player of the Year?
Dwight Yorke
Nicolas Anelka
Dennis Bergkamp
David Ginola
Can you name the only Irish player to make the PFA Team of the Year?
Gary Kelly
Roy Keane
Denis Irwin
Ian Harte
Which of these teams didn't secure a European spot?
Liverpool
Chelsea
Leeds
Tottenham
Michael Owen, Dwight Yorke and who else finished as joint-top scorer in the league?
Hamilton Ricard
Dion Dublin
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink
Andy Cole
Who took over as Tottenham manager over the course of the season?
Christian Gross
George Graham
Glenn Hoddle
Gerry Francis
Which of these teams went on a 21-game unbeaten run?
Man United
Arsenal
Chelsea
Leeds
Who finished joint-top of the assists chart alongside Dennis Bergkamp?
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink
Steve Guppy
Eyal Berkovic
David Beckham
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention.
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try against next time.
You scored out of !
Wooden spoon
There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
