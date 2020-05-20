This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 20 May, 2020
Quiz: How well do you remember Munster's first Heineken Cup triumph?

Declan Kidney’s side made amends for previous defeats by winning the decider on this day in 2006.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 20 May 2020, 7:30 AM
1 hour ago 1,598 Views No Comments
Munster lost their first game of the campaign. Who inflicted the defeat?
PA
Sale Sharks
Wasps

Leicester Tigers
In Pool 1, Munster recorded home and away victories over Castres and which other team?
INPHO
Llanelli Scarlets
Cardiff Blues

Newport Gwent Dragons
Whose last-gasp try in the final Pool 1 game earned Munster a home quarter-final?
INPHO
Barry Murphy
Ian Dowling

David Wallace
Do you remember which venue hosted the win against Perpignan in the last eight?
INPHO
Musgrave Park
Lansdowne Road

Thomond Park
This man was introduced as a replacement in the semi-final win over Leinster. Can you name him?
INPHO
Anton Pitout
Frank Roche

Jeremy Manning
In the final, what was contentious about Sireli Bobo's early try for Biarritz?
INPHO
There was a suspicion that his foot was in touch
The pass that released him looked forward

Munster complained that there was obstruction in the build-up
Which of these Munster players was not in the starting line-up for the final?
PA
John Kelly
Jerry Flannery

Alan Quinlan
What was the final score?
INPHO
26-19
23-19

23-16
Who won the man-of-the-match award?
INPHO
Anthony Foley
Peter Stringer

Shaun Payne
Two Munster players scored three tries each over the course of the campaign. Trevor Halstead was one, but can you name the other?
INPHO
Paul O'Connell
Denis Leamy

Ronan O'Gara
About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

