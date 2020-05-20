Quiz: How well do you remember Munster's first Heineken Cup triumph?

Munster lost their first game of the campaign. Who inflicted the defeat? PA Sale Sharks Wasps

Leicester Tigers

In Pool 1, Munster recorded home and away victories over Castres and which other team? INPHO Llanelli Scarlets Cardiff Blues

Newport Gwent Dragons

Whose last-gasp try in the final Pool 1 game earned Munster a home quarter-final? INPHO Barry Murphy Ian Dowling

David Wallace

Do you remember which venue hosted the win against Perpignan in the last eight? INPHO Musgrave Park Lansdowne Road

Thomond Park

This man was introduced as a replacement in the semi-final win over Leinster. Can you name him? INPHO Anton Pitout Frank Roche

Jeremy Manning

In the final, what was contentious about Sireli Bobo's early try for Biarritz? INPHO There was a suspicion that his foot was in touch The pass that released him looked forward

Munster complained that there was obstruction in the build-up

Which of these Munster players was not in the starting line-up for the final? PA John Kelly Jerry Flannery

Alan Quinlan

What was the final score? INPHO 26-19 23-19

23-16

Who won the man-of-the-match award? INPHO Anthony Foley Peter Stringer

Shaun Payne