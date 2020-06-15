Quiz: How well do you remember the 2004-05 Premier League season?

Chelsea won the title with a then-record number of points. What was their overall tally come the end of the season? 90 points 92 points

95 points 97 points

Who finished the season as the PFA Player's Player of the year? Frank Lampard Steven Gerrard

John Terry Thierry Henry

Thierry Henry finished the season as top scorer, but who was second with 21 goals? Andy Johnson Wayne Rooney

Yakubu Jermain Defoe

Arsenal's record-breaking unbeaten streak of 49 games was ended by who? Chelsea Man United

Liverpool Newcastle

Which of these teams finished fourth? Arsenal Man United

Liverpool Everton

Which of these teams were not relegated? Crystal Palace West Brom

Norwich Southampton

Which of these high-profile signings attracted the biggest fee? Ricardo Carvalho Arjen Robben

Wayne Rooney Djibril Cissé

Name the Irish player who joined Tottenham during the season? Robbie Keane Andy Reid

Stephen Carr Gary Doherty

Which of these teams finished highest in the table? Man City Bolton

Blackburn Aston Villa