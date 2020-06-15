This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Quiz: How well do you remember the 2004-05 Premier League season?

The campaign when Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea stormed to the title.

By Paul Fennessy Monday 15 Jun 2020, 6:00 AM
Chelsea won the title with a then-record number of points. What was their overall tally come the end of the season?
90 points
92 points

95 points
97 points
Who finished the season as the PFA Player's Player of the year?
Frank Lampard
Steven Gerrard

John Terry
Thierry Henry
Thierry Henry finished the season as top scorer, but who was second with 21 goals?
Andy Johnson
Wayne Rooney

Yakubu
Jermain Defoe
Arsenal's record-breaking unbeaten streak of 49 games was ended by who?
Chelsea
Man United

Liverpool
Newcastle
Which of these teams finished fourth?
Arsenal
Man United

Liverpool
Everton
Which of these teams were not relegated?
Crystal Palace
West Brom

Norwich
Southampton
Which of these high-profile signings attracted the biggest fee?
Ricardo Carvalho
Arjen Robben

Wayne Rooney
Djibril Cissé
Name the Irish player who joined Tottenham during the season?
Robbie Keane
Andy Reid

Stephen Carr
Gary Doherty
Which of these teams finished highest in the table?
Man City
Bolton

Blackburn
Aston Villa
Which of these Irish players was not the official club captain of a Premier League team that season?
Roy Keane
Mark Kinsella

Matt Holland
Kenny Cunningham
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention, you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try against next time.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden spoon
There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

