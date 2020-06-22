This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Quiz: How well do you remember the 2005-06 Premier League season?

Roy Keane left Man United and Chelsea were crowned champions for the second successive year.

By Paul Fennessy Monday 22 Jun 2020, 7:00 AM
Chelsea were crowned champions. Who finished second?
Man United
Arsenal

Liverpool
Newcastle
Who finished the season as top scorer?
Thierry Henry
Ruud van Nistelrooy

Didier Drogba
Wayne Rooney
Who was the top scoring Irish player in the Premier League that season?
Jon Walters
Kevin Doyle

Robbie Keane
Shane Long
On the final day of the season, Spurs lost to West Ham and missed out on a Champions League qualifier spot as a result. What reason did they give for their sub-par performance?
The bus was late to the ground.
Dodgy lasagna caused a number of players to be sick ahead of the game.

An age-old curse that a local priest put on the team.
They'd been to Coppers during the week and got a bit carried away with themselves.
Name the only Irish player to make the PFA Team of the Year?
Damien Duff
Richard Dunne

Shay Given
Steve Finnan
Which of these individuals was not nominated for PFA Player of the Year?
Steven Gerrard
Frank Lampard

John Terry
Cristiano Ronaldo
Which of these teams were not relegated?
Birmingham City
West Brom

Portsmouth
Sunderland
Which of these Chelsea signings attracted the biggest transfer fee?
Lassana Diarra
Asier del Horno

Michael Essien
Shaun Wright-Phillips
Roy Keane left Man United in November 2005 after how many years at the club?
10 and a half
11 and a half

12 and a half
13 and a half
Graeme Souness was sacked as Newcastle manager during the season. Who replaced him in the role?
Alan Shearer
Glenn Roeder

Kevin Keegan
Joe Kinnear
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention, you could have won the gold.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try against next time.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Wooden spoon
There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Share your result:

