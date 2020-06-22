TagsSee other tags
Quiz: How well do you remember the 2005-06 Premier League season?
Roy Keane left Man United and Chelsea were crowned champions for the second successive year.
Chelsea were crowned champions. Who finished second?
Man United
Arsenal
Liverpool
Newcastle
Who finished the season as top scorer?
Thierry Henry
Ruud van Nistelrooy
Didier Drogba
Wayne Rooney
Who was the top scoring Irish player in the Premier League that season?
Jon Walters
Kevin Doyle
Robbie Keane
Shane Long
On the final day of the season, Spurs lost to West Ham and missed out on a Champions League qualifier spot as a result. What reason did they give for their sub-par performance?
The bus was late to the ground.
Dodgy lasagna caused a number of players to be sick ahead of the game.
An age-old curse that a local priest put on the team.
They'd been to Coppers during the week and got a bit carried away with themselves.
Name the only Irish player to make the PFA Team of the Year?
Damien Duff
Richard Dunne
Shay Given
Steve Finnan
Which of these individuals was not nominated for PFA Player of the Year?
Steven Gerrard
Frank Lampard
John Terry
Cristiano Ronaldo
Which of these teams were not relegated?
Birmingham City
West Brom
Portsmouth
Sunderland
Which of these Chelsea signings attracted the biggest transfer fee?
Lassana Diarra
Asier del Horno
Michael Essien
Shaun Wright-Phillips
Roy Keane left Man United in November 2005 after how many years at the club?
10 and a half
11 and a half
12 and a half
13 and a half
Graeme Souness was sacked as Newcastle manager during the season. Who replaced him in the role?
Alan Shearer
Glenn Roeder
Kevin Keegan
Joe Kinnear
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention.
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention, you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try against next time.
You scored out of !
Wooden spoon
There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
