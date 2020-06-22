Quiz: How well do you remember the 2005-06 Premier League season?

Chelsea were crowned champions. Who finished second? Man United Arsenal

Liverpool Newcastle

Who finished the season as top scorer? Thierry Henry Ruud van Nistelrooy

Didier Drogba Wayne Rooney

Who was the top scoring Irish player in the Premier League that season? Jon Walters Kevin Doyle

Robbie Keane Shane Long

On the final day of the season, Spurs lost to West Ham and missed out on a Champions League qualifier spot as a result. What reason did they give for their sub-par performance? The bus was late to the ground. Dodgy lasagna caused a number of players to be sick ahead of the game.

An age-old curse that a local priest put on the team. They'd been to Coppers during the week and got a bit carried away with themselves.

Name the only Irish player to make the PFA Team of the Year? Damien Duff Richard Dunne

Shay Given Steve Finnan

Which of these individuals was not nominated for PFA Player of the Year? Steven Gerrard Frank Lampard

John Terry Cristiano Ronaldo

Which of these teams were not relegated? Birmingham City West Brom

Portsmouth Sunderland

Which of these Chelsea signings attracted the biggest transfer fee? Lassana Diarra Asier del Horno

Michael Essien Shaun Wright-Phillips

Roy Keane left Man United in November 2005 after how many years at the club? 10 and a half 11 and a half

12 and a half 13 and a half