Quiz: How well do you remember the 2006-07 Premier League season?

Man United were crowned champions. How many times had they won the Premier League come the end of that season? 7 8

9 10

Who finished the season as top scorer? Didier Drogba Benni McCarthy

Cristiano Ronaldo Wayne Rooney

Which of these Irish players was nominated for PFA Young Player of the Year? Stephen Hunt Seamus Coleman

Kevin Doyle Shane Long

Who scored the winner on the final day of the season to preserve West Ham's top-flight status amid a 1-0 win over Man United? Teddy Sheringham Carlos Tevez

Marlon Harewood Javier Mascherano

Which goalkeeper memorably scored an 83-yard free kick in March 2007? Ben Foster Peter Schmeichel

Tim Howard Paul Robinson

Name the only Irish player who was the official club captain of their team? Richard Dunne Andy O’Brien

Graham Kavanagh Matt Holland

Who was presented with a special merit award in recognition for winning a record number of Premier League titles at the end of the season? Paul Scholes David Beckham

Ryan Giggs Gary Neville

Moritz Volz scored the 15,000th Premier League goal. Who was he playing for at the time? Charlton Fulham

Arsenal Middlesbrough

Which of these summer signings attracted the biggest transfer fee? Dimitar Berbatov Michael Carrick

Dirk Kuyt Andriy Shevchenko