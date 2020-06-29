This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Quiz: How well do you remember the 2006-07 Premier League season?

Man United were crowned champions once again.

By Paul Fennessy Monday 29 Jun 2020, 6:00 AM
Man United were crowned champions. How many times had they won the Premier League come the end of that season?
7
8

9
10
Who finished the season as top scorer?
Didier Drogba
Benni McCarthy

Cristiano Ronaldo
Wayne Rooney
Which of these Irish players was nominated for PFA Young Player of the Year?
Stephen Hunt
Seamus Coleman

Kevin Doyle
Shane Long
Who scored the winner on the final day of the season to preserve West Ham's top-flight status amid a 1-0 win over Man United?
Teddy Sheringham
Carlos Tevez

Marlon Harewood
Javier Mascherano
Which goalkeeper memorably scored an 83-yard free kick in March 2007?
Ben Foster
Peter Schmeichel

Tim Howard
Paul Robinson
Name the only Irish player who was the official club captain of their team?
Richard Dunne
Andy O’Brien

Graham Kavanagh
Matt Holland
Who was presented with a special merit award in recognition for winning a record number of Premier League titles at the end of the season?
Paul Scholes
David Beckham

Ryan Giggs
Gary Neville
Moritz Volz scored the 15,000th Premier League goal. Who was he playing for at the time?
Charlton
Fulham

Arsenal
Middlesbrough
Which of these summer signings attracted the biggest transfer fee?
Dimitar Berbatov
Michael Carrick

Dirk Kuyt
Andriy Shevchenko
Which of these teams finished highest in the table?
Bolton
Everton

Reading
Blackburn
