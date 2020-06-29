TagsSee other tags
Quiz: How well do you remember the 2006-07 Premier League season?
Man United were crowned champions once again.
Man United were crowned champions. How many times had they won the Premier League come the end of that season?
7
8
9
10
Who finished the season as top scorer?
Didier Drogba
Benni McCarthy
Cristiano Ronaldo
Wayne Rooney
Which of these Irish players was nominated for PFA Young Player of the Year?
Stephen Hunt
Seamus Coleman
Kevin Doyle
Shane Long
Who scored the winner on the final day of the season to preserve West Ham's top-flight status amid a 1-0 win over Man United?
Teddy Sheringham
Carlos Tevez
Marlon Harewood
Javier Mascherano
Which goalkeeper memorably scored an 83-yard free kick in March 2007?
Ben Foster
Peter Schmeichel
Tim Howard
Paul Robinson
Name the only Irish player who was the official club captain of their team?
Richard Dunne
Andy O’Brien
Graham Kavanagh
Matt Holland
Who was presented with a special merit award in recognition for winning a record number of Premier League titles at the end of the season?
Paul Scholes
David Beckham
Ryan Giggs
Gary Neville
Moritz Volz scored the 15,000th Premier League goal. Who was he playing for at the time?
Charlton
Fulham
Arsenal
Middlesbrough
Which of these summer signings attracted the biggest transfer fee?
Dimitar Berbatov
Michael Carrick
Dirk Kuyt
Andriy Shevchenko
Which of these teams finished highest in the table?
Bolton
Everton
Reading
Blackburn
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention.
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention, you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try against next time.
You scored out of !
Wooden spoon
There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
