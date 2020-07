Man United triumphed and eclipsed Liverpool's record for league titles. How many had they won come the end of the season? 17 18

19 20

Which of these stars was named PFA Players' Player of the Year? Samir Nasri Scott Parker

Gareth Bale Nemanja Vidić

And which of these Irish players was nominated for the Young Player of the Year award? Seamus Coleman Darron Gibson

James McCarthy Stephen Ireland

Which of these teams were relegated while also winning the League Cup in the same season? Portsmouth Birmingham

Wigan Blackburn

Who was the only Irish player to score a Premier League hat-trick that season? Robbie Keane Jon Walters

Kevin Doyle Leon Best

Which of these Liverpool signings attracted the biggest fee? Luis Suárez Andy Carroll

Raúl Meireles Paul Konchesky

The Golden Boot award was shared between Dimitar Berbatov and who else? Robin van Persie Darren Bent

Javier Hernández Carlos Tevez

Which of these teams didn't qualify for Europe? Tottenham Hotspur Fulham

Arsenal Liverpool

Who was the only Irish player to serve as official club captain of their team? Keith Andrews Stephen Carr

Richard Dunne John O'Shea