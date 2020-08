Man City won the Premier League for the first time. How many clubs had won it in total by the end of that season? 4 5

6 7

Sergio Aguero got the last-gasp goal that sealed Man City's title triumph, but who scored a similarly important 92nd-minute equaliser? Pablo Zabaleta Mario Balotelli

Edin Džeko Carlos Tevez

Which of these clubs didn't seal a Champions League spot? Manchester United Arsenal

Chelsea Tottenham

Who was named PFA Players' Player of the Year? Robin van Persie Wayne Rooney

Vincent Kompany Yaya Touré

Who became only the second Englishman to win the Premier League Manager of the Season? Alan Pardew Harry Redknapp

Roy Hodgson Neil Warnock

Which of these signings attracted the biggest transfer fee? Samir Nasri Stewart Downing

Phil Jones Jordan Henderson

Which of these clubs did not get relegated? Bolton Blackburn

QPR Wolves

André Villas-Boas departed as Chelsea manager in March. Who succeeded him? Carlo Ancelotti Luiz Felipe Scolari

Avram Grant Roberto Di Matteo

There was the joint-highest number of Irish players to start at least one Premier League game in the competition's history. How many featured in total? 21 27

33 40