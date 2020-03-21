This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Quiz: How well do you remember the first-ever Premier League season?

The 1992-93 campaign is remembered fondly by many fans.

By Paul Fennessy Saturday 21 Mar 2020, 7:30 AM
1 hour ago 1,743 Views No Comments
Who finished the season as top scorer?
Les Ferdinand
Teddy Sheringham

Alan Shearer
Dean Holdsworth
Manchester United won the league title for the first time in how many years?
21
26

29
32
The famous Sky deal to televise Premier League matches was worth how much?
£155 million
£305 million

£620 million
£935 million
Eric Cantona topped the assists charts. Which Irish international was joint second?
Andy Townsend
Roy Keane

John Sheridan
Niall Quinn
Who scored the first-ever Premier League goal?
Chris Armstrong
David White

Brian Deane
Micky Quinn
Who was voted Players' Player of the Year?
Paul Ince
Roy Keane

Alan Shearer
Paul McGrath
The season featured the lowest attendance in Premier League history. How many people watched Wimbledon v Everton on 26 January 1993?
997
2323

3039
5736
How many teams competed in the inaugural Premier League season?
20
22

24
26
Which of these players didn't make the team of the year?
Eric Cantona
Ryan Giggs

Gary Speed
Peter Schmeichel
Which of these teams were not relegated?
Crystal Palace
Ipswich Town

Middlesbrough
Nottingham Forest
