Quiz: How well do you remember the first-ever Premier League season?

Who finished the season as top scorer? Les Ferdinand Teddy Sheringham

Alan Shearer Dean Holdsworth

Manchester United won the league title for the first time in how many years? 21 26

29 32

The famous Sky deal to televise Premier League matches was worth how much? £155 million £305 million

£620 million £935 million

Eric Cantona topped the assists charts. Which Irish international was joint second? Andy Townsend Roy Keane

John Sheridan Niall Quinn

Who scored the first-ever Premier League goal? Chris Armstrong David White

Brian Deane Micky Quinn

Who was voted Players' Player of the Year? Paul Ince Roy Keane

Alan Shearer Paul McGrath

The season featured the lowest attendance in Premier League history. How many people watched Wimbledon v Everton on 26 January 1993? 997 2323

3039 5736

How many teams competed in the inaugural Premier League season? 20 22

24 26

Which of these players didn't make the team of the year? Eric Cantona Ryan Giggs

Gary Speed Peter Schmeichel